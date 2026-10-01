Rahul Bhatt admits to overreacting to Pooja Bhatt's ex, Ranvir Shorey

While on a recent podcast conversation, Rahul revisited the entire scene which took place over 20 years ago. According to him, there were once disagreements between Pooja, his sister and Ranvir. The matter ascended to such heights that he had to intervene. This led him (Rahul) to punch and break the glass of Ranvir’s car along with one of his ribs.

On the same conversation he also admitted that his reaction had gone too far and he shouldn’t have done that. In fact, he was thankful to Ranvir who let the matter go and not drag it through legal terms. The FIR against him was later dropped.

It is interesting that Rahul made these comments because even till a year earlier he had been very protective of his sister in his interviews and has often admitted that he would not think twice before taking such steps again. However, this time, he actually contemplated on his actions, admitted his reaction might have gone too far and was thankful for the dropped charges against him.