Rahul Bhatt admits to overreacting to Pooja Bhatt's ex, Ranvir Shorey

One of the most talked-about controversies was actor Ranvir Shorey and his past relationship with Pooja Bhatt. The actor popularly known for several movies like Khosla ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry, Honeymoo Travels Pvt Limited, A Death in the Gunj and more is popularly known as Konkona Sen Sharma’s ex-husband. But long before that rumours spoke of his relationship gone bad with Pooja Bhatt. While the actor does not speak much about it, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja’s brother made some interesting revelations during a recent podcast on Siddharth Kannan Youtube Channel.
While on a recent podcast conversation, Rahul revisited the entire scene which took place over 20 years ago. According to him, there were once disagreements between Pooja, his sister and Ranvir. The matter ascended to such heights that he had to intervene. This led him (Rahul) to punch and break the glass of Ranvir’s car along with one of his ribs.
On the same conversation he also admitted that his reaction had gone too far and he shouldn’t have done that. In fact, he was thankful to Ranvir who let the matter go and not drag it through legal terms. The FIR against him was later dropped.
It is interesting that Rahul made these comments because even till a year earlier he had been very protective of his sister in his interviews and has often admitted that he would not think twice before taking such steps again. However, this time, he actually contemplated on his actions, admitted his reaction might have gone too far and was thankful for the dropped charges against him.
How did Ranvir Shorey react to the statements?
Ranvir has mostly refused to speak on the matter for a long time however, post Rahul’s statements he posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle which says, ‘ I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth! Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not ‘hitting’.’
According to his cryptic statement which re-shares Rahul’s statements but doesn’t mention him anywhere, one can conclude that most of the questions posed to him about hitting or getting into a fight could be considered as a way of defense rather than something initiated by him.