Dayanand Shetty reveals how Bollywood stars pamper their dogs on sets

Dogs are no longer left waiting at home while their famous owners work. According to actor Dayanand Shetty, best known as Senior Inspector Daya in CID, many Bollywood stars now bring their pets to shoots. Some arrive with dedicated pet nannies, and some like their dogs groomed and made up as carefully as they are.
Dogs are no longer left at home while their famous owners work. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dayanand Shetty described stars bringing their dogs to film sets with an entourage that includes dedicated pet nannies and even canine cosmetics. The conversation took place on Kannan's YouTube channel in late August 2026, where Shetty was asked about the large entourages that follow stars to work. His answers offered a glimpse of how far pet pampering has gone in the industry.
Shetty began with a simple observation. "Lots of stars will bring their dogs on the set. In the middle of the shoot, they will ask that their dog be brought to them, and they will spend some time playing with the dog."
He then described how these dogs are treated. According to the report, each dog has a nanny to walk and feed it, is dressed well, wears sunglasses, and even has makeup put on before arriving.
“The dog will have their nanny to walk them and feed them. The dog will be dressed well and wear sunglasses. They also put some makeup on the dog and bring them,” he shared.
For a long shooting day, that setup makes some sense. Film and TV schedules can stretch for many hours, and owners who think of their pets as family often prefer to keep them close. A dedicated caretaker means the dog is looked after while its owner is busy in front of the camera.
Shetty's remarks also highlight the contrast between star treatment and everyone else's. The podcast episode was promoted with a title suggesting that one superstar's dog gets makeup and a spot boy, while some other actors don't get the same facilities.
Bollywood's love for dogs is well documented. Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Khushi Kapoor often share moments with their pets, and Farhan Akhtar is a well-known advocate of adopting indie dogs. What stands out in Shetty's account is how fully pets have been folded into the working day.
Shetty also announced a reunion with his CID co-stars Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava for a new crime series, Paapanasham: Where Crime End.
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