Halle Berry accused of child abuse, ex Olivier Martinez wins temporary primary custody

Severe child abuse allegations have been levelled by Olivier Martinez against his former wife, Halle Berry, after a bitter home fight over video games. Documents show that Olivier had accused the Academy Award-winning actress of physically abusing her son, Maceo, who is aged 12. The incident took place on September 26. The bitter court battle resulted in the judge ordering Martinez primary custody of their son.
According to court documents filed by Olivier Martinez on October 1, the fight started when Maceo was wearing virtual reality glasses. According to the filing, Martinez asserts that Halle Berry insulted the boy, saying he is 'so stupid' and 'such an idiot,' before things took a sudden turn. The filing states that Halle Berry had physically assaulted her son by jumping on him and choking him.
Olivier argued that such a violent situation was not a one-time occurrence but a result of a continuous series of acts of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse that have been taking place in the last few years. Olivier attached text messages of Halle saying that Maceo had disrespected her and regarded her merely as 'moneybags.' Though she claimed everything was fine when Martinez offered to pick up the boy, Martinez insists the ongoing environment has become unsafe.
This restraining order brings about a change in their 50-50 split-custody arrangement, an agreement that had been in place since they got divorced in 2023. According to reports, Halle Berry is ordered to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from Olivier Martinez. She can only visit Maceo during strictly scheduled visitation windows, set for two days a week and alternating weekends.
The couple crossed paths in 2010 while filming the movie Dark Tide. The two got engaged in March 2012 and tied the knot on July 13, 2013, in France. Nonetheless, their relationship did not last more than two years because they divorced in 2015. The two actors are currently both 60 years old. A full hearing of the case will take place on October 16.