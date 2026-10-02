Halle Berry accused of child abuse, ex Olivier Martinez wins temporary primary custody

Severe child abuse allegations have been levelled by Olivier Martinez against his former wife, Halle Berry, after a bitter home fight over video games. Documents show that Olivier had accused the Academy Award-winning actress of physically abusing her son, Maceo, who is aged 12. The incident took place on September 26. The bitter court battle resulted in the judge ordering Martinez primary custody of their son.

Court grants restraining order against Halle Berry

According to court documents filed by Olivier Martinez on October 1, the fight started when Maceo was wearing virtual reality glasses. According to the filing, Martinez asserts that Halle Berry insulted the boy, saying he is 'so stupid' and 'such an idiot,' before things took a sudden turn. The filing states that Halle Berry had physically assaulted her son by jumping on him and choking him.