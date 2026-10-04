BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V dating rumours return after Tame Impala interview

Why fans think it's V

Kevin visited Seoul in November 2024, when he was photographed hanging out with V. V has also shared photos with the Tame Impala frontman on his own social media. Some fans on X and TikTok treated that as the missing link, with posts calling the mutual friend mystery solved. Other viral videos pointed to different answers from the same interview. In one, Jennie picks "mysterious" over "oversharing," which fans read as a sly nod to V without naming him.

What we actually know

Jennie never named the mutual friend or mentioned V, neither has he commented on the interview or the speculation. Neither star's agency has issued a statement. The pair's rumoured relationship dates back to 2022, and nothing has ever been officially confirmed. A shared friend between two famous people is not evidence of a romance. Parker could have connected with Jennie through any number of people in Seoul's music and fashion circles.