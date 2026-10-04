BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V dating rumours return after Tame Impala interview

Dating rumours around BTS's V and Blackpink's Jennie are back in the spotlight. This time the spark is a passing remark in one of Jennie's recent interviews.
In a video interview, Jennie was asked how her collaboration with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker on the Dracula remix came about. She explained that Parker visited Korea, that the two had mutual friends, and that they ended up spending time together. She added that she'd long been a fan of his music, and the collaboration followed from there.
Kevin visited Seoul in November 2024, when he was photographed hanging out with V. V has also shared photos with the Tame Impala frontman on his own social media. Some fans on X and TikTok treated that as the missing link, with posts calling the mutual friend mystery solved. Other viral videos pointed to different answers from the same interview. In one, Jennie picks "mysterious" over "oversharing," which fans read as a sly nod to V without naming him.
Jennie never named the mutual friend or mentioned V, neither has he commented on the interview or the speculation. Neither star's agency has issued a statement. The pair's rumoured relationship dates back to 2022, and nothing has ever been officially confirmed. A shared friend between two famous people is not evidence of a romance. Parker could have connected with Jennie through any number of people in Seoul's music and fashion circles.
The Dracula remix, released in February 2026, has been a major hit for both artists. It reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, Tame Impala's first top-10 on the chart and Jennie's first as a soloist. With the song still on fans' minds, any detail about how it came together gets extra scrutiny.
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