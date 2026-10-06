Sydney Sweeney meeting with Rabbis, as she and BF Scooter Braun discuss marriage

The pair reportedly met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. Sweeney had recently ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino, following their breakup in March 2025. A source said in October 2025 that the relationship was low-pressure for both of them, with no label attached, and described it as a different experience for Sweeney.

Braun joined Sweeney at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in April 2026, shortly before they made the relationship public on Instagram. They were photographed together at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2026. Nine days later, Braun celebrated her 29th birthday with a public tribute calling her the exception to every rule.

Braun shares three children with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, and has spoken openly about co-parenting, even getting a tattoo that reads "same team" after the divorce. People reported that the couple are in a committed, serious relationship, with Sweeney spending increasing amounts of time with his children.