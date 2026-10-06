Sydney Sweeney meeting with Rabbis, as she and BF Scooter Braun discuss marriage

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly weighing a major life change alongside Scooter Braun. Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi reported that the 29-year-old Euphoria and The White Lotus star is considering converting to Judaism, after she was reportedly spotted at synagogue with Braun, 45, during the High Holidays. The pair was seen sitting together toward the back of a synagogue in Greenwich, Connecticut during Rosh Hashanah services. Deuxmoi's post said the couple celebrated the holiday together, and it fits a pattern of the two building a shared life.
The pair reportedly met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. Sweeney had recently ended her engagement to film producer Jonathan Davino, following their breakup in March 2025. A source said in October 2025 that the relationship was low-pressure for both of them, with no label attached, and described it as a different experience for Sweeney.
Braun joined Sweeney at the Euphoria Season 3 premiere in April 2026, shortly before they made the relationship public on Instagram. They were photographed together at the Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2026. Nine days later, Braun celebrated her 29th birthday with a public tribute calling her the exception to every rule.
Braun shares three children with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen, and has spoken openly about co-parenting, even getting a tattoo that reads "same team" after the divorce. People reported that the couple are in a committed, serious relationship, with Sweeney spending increasing amounts of time with his children.
The couple also appear to be planning ahead. Deuxmoi reported that they are designing and building a home together, with their future as a family reportedly factoring into the plans. People close to the pair have reportedly claimed that Sweeney hopes to build a Jewish home with him.
Braun's was raised in a Conservative Jewish household, is the grandson of Holocaust survivors, and has spoken frequently about his Jewish identity, becoming especially outspoken in support of Israel and against antisemitism since October 7. Sweeney, who was raised in a devout Christian household, has increasingly appeared alongside that part of his life. Neither Braun nor Sweeney has publicly commented on the conversion report.
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