Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out in sleek coordinated black for tight end’s 37th birthday in New York

The Manhattan celebration provided a welcome pause in the middle of a demanding football season. Only a day earlier, Travis had helped secure a victory against the Raiders in Las Vegas before flying cross-country to reunite with his wife. Taylor had already spent the weekend in the city, where she made an unannounced appearance on television alongside close friend Dakota Johnson.

The romantic dinner marks another sweet chapter for the pair following their star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on 3 July. Reflecting on their vows, Travis recently shared: "Wedding was the best night of my life. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration." He added that tying the knot at the iconic arena fulfilled a lifelong dream: "It’s kind of cool to get to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there."

Between games and global projects, their mutual support continues to shape their public romance. Taylor recently celebrated her husband's roots on her expanded album release with the track "Cleveland!", which Travis warmly praised on his podcast: "Cleveland is rocking right now! Shout out to Tay Tay, for making that song just giving the city a little more life."