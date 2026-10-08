Abhishek Bachchan praises Ariana Grande after concert

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that his 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, took him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to an Ariana Grande concert during a summer break abroad. He said he went in unfamiliar with her music and came out impressed.

Abhishek Bachchan on Ariana Grande Concert

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Abhishek said he went to the concert unfamiliar with the singer's music, admitting, "I didn't even know one song, but that woman could sing." He came away deeply impressed by her vocal ability and the scale of her young fan base.

Abhishek said artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are not simply popular with young people but are talented musicians, adding, "They actually make great music." The experience seems to have shifted his view of mainstream pop, which he may once have dismissed as teen entertainment.