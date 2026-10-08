Abhishek Bachchan praises Ariana Grande after concert

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that his 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya, took him and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to an Ariana Grande concert during a summer break abroad. He said he went in unfamiliar with her music and came out impressed.
Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Abhishek said he went to the concert unfamiliar with the singer's music, admitting, "I didn't even know one song, but that woman could sing." He came away deeply impressed by her vocal ability and the scale of her young fan base.
Abhishek said artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are not simply popular with young people but are talented musicians, adding, "They actually make great music." The experience seems to have shifted his view of mainstream pop, which he may once have dismissed as teen entertainment.
The story came up while Abhishek was talking about the music he loves. He said his own favourites lean towards classic Bollywood composers such as Kishore Kumar, RD Burman and SD Burman. Aaradhya, he said, has introduced him to contemporary pop names including Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, and she also enjoys 1980s rock and metal acts such as Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Metallica. For fans of the Bachchan family, it offers a rare glimpse of Abhishek as a dad.
On the work front, Abhishek's next big-screen appearance is in King, an upcoming action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand, scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. It reunites Khan with the director of Pathaan and marks his first theatrical release in three years. Abhishek Bachchan joined the project in July 2024 as the film's primary antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji. The story reportedly follows a powerful crime lord who trains a young woman to survive in the criminal underworld, and the film features Suhana Khan in a major role alongside her father.