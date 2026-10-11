Lisa’s ‘SaWaDiKa’ hits 200 million YouTube views, sets new record for K-pop singers

Lisa has created a new record for K-pop, as her music video SaWaDiKa has achieved over 200 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on September 4, 2026, at 9 am Korea Standard Time, and it took about 34 days for her to achieve this feat. The achievement makes it the first music video by a K-pop artist released in 2026 to cross the 200 million-view mark, according to the report.
SaWaDiKa is one of Lisa's pre-released singles from her upcoming project, EP PRESS PLAY. The song is named after the Thai word 'Sawadika,' which means hello. It is about three minutes long, with Lisa rapping over hip-hop beats.
The song was created by Thom Bridges and the production duo Ojivolta. Lisa worked on the composition alongside Bridges, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina, Rachel West and Danny Chung. The song was released by the companies LLOUD Co. and RCA Records.
The music video directed by Bang Jae Yeob was shot all around Bangkok, incorporating Thai culture in the video shoot. The video includes Muay Thai, tuk-tuks, and Chula kites, along with outfits that merge modern and traditional elements. The reported filming locations include Rong Mueang Road near Hua Lamphong, Soi Ngam Duphli in Sathorn, Soi Chaloem Khet 1 in the Yotse area and the contemporary art space Dib Bangkok.
The song also had some chart successes. The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 list. The following day, Lisa expressed her gratitude to the people who were involved in the project via Instagram.
Lisa has been busy releasing the mini-album titled DEADLINE, featuring her K-pop group, BLACKPINK. Also, Lisa has worked with Anitta and Rema to release Goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026 album. Her documentary titled Always Lalisa chronicles her solo career as she looks forward to acting roles on Netflix and her concert in Las Vegas.