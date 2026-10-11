Lisa’s ‘SaWaDiKa’ hits 200 million YouTube views, sets new record for K-pop singers

Lisa has created a new record for K-pop, as her music video SaWaDiKa has achieved over 200 million views on YouTube. The video was launched on September 4, 2026, at 9 am Korea Standard Time, and it took about 34 days for her to achieve this feat. The achievement makes it the first music video by a K-pop artist released in 2026 to cross the 200 million-view mark, according to the report.

Lisa’s SaWaDiKa blends Thai culture with Hip-Hop

SaWaDiKa is one of Lisa's pre-released singles from her upcoming project, EP PRESS PLAY. The song is named after the Thai word 'Sawadika,' which means hello. It is about three minutes long, with Lisa rapping over hip-hop beats.