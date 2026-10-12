Diljit Dosanjh reschedules Delhi concert following appeal by MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has expressed gratitude to Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh for agreeing to reschedule his Delhi concert.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney praises Diljit Dosanjh as a true son of Punjab

The concert which was originally scheduled for November 1, coincided with the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and has now been rescheduled to October 30.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Vikramjit Singh Sahney thanked Diljit for respecting the sentiments of the victims and their families, who continue to remember the tragic events of 1984.

“Heartfelt thanks to @diljitdosanjh for graciously accepting our request not to perform in Delhi on November 1, coinciding with the anniversary of the tragic 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Concert is now rescheduled to 30th oct,” he wrote.

He added, “Daljit is a true son of Punjab, a proud turbaned global icon, and an inspiration to millions who look up to him. His sensitivity towards the sentiments of the victims and their families reflects the responsibility and compassion that come with your stature. May he continues to make Punjab and India proud,” he wrote.