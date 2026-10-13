Bigg Boss Bangla: Jhilam Gupta health issue and exit explained

Bigg Boss Bangla had a sombre Monday. Social media creator Jhilam Gupta left the house on Day 43, forced out by health problems rather than by votes. The exit came right after the show had lost Anushka, who was evicted on Sunday. Housemates were seen crying and hugging in recent promos, and viewers guessed that another departure was coming. Speculation about Jhilam's health had been building for a day before it was confirmed.
Jhilam wasn't voted out. Reports say the decision was made after her medical reports reached the makers. On the advice of doctors, she was asked to leave the house and rest. The timing was striking. Nominations had just taken place that day, and Jhilam, Tanushree and Durnibar had reportedly clashed heavily during the process. Jhilam left before any of that could play out as an elimination.
Why did Jhilam exit Bigg Boss Bangla?
Some reports, citing sources, say Jhilam's father told people a large gallstone had been found in her gallbladder and that she needs surgery soon. Neither the channel nor the makers have publicly confirmed this, and it should be treated as unverified for now.
Jhilam was one of the house's more talked-about personalities. Her humour and her quirky DJ Mouse persona kept the house entertained. She also faced criticism from some viewers, who accused her of laziness and scheming. Her housemates still reacted with real emotion as she left.
The social media creator is the second housemate to leave the season midway, after Deependu.
With Jhilam Gupta gone and the house dynamics now shifting, the coming episodes could see new alliances and sharper rivalries. Fans are also waiting to hear whether Jhilam will share her own update once she has recovered.
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