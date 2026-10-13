Bigg Boss Bangla: Jhilam Gupta health issue and exit explained

Bigg Boss Bangla had a sombre Monday. Social media creator Jhilam Gupta left the house on Day 43, forced out by health problems rather than by votes. The exit came right after the show had lost Anushka, who was evicted on Sunday. Housemates were seen crying and hugging in recent promos, and viewers guessed that another departure was coming. Speculation about Jhilam's health had been building for a day before it was confirmed.

Jhilam Gupta leaves Bigg Boss Bangla after Anushka’s eviction, housemates react emotionally

Jhilam wasn't voted out. Reports say the decision was made after her medical reports reached the makers. On the advice of doctors, she was asked to leave the house and rest. The timing was striking. Nominations had just taken place that day, and Jhilam, Tanushree and Durnibar had reportedly clashed heavily during the process. Jhilam left before any of that could play out as an elimination.