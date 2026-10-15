Hilary Swank announces pregnancy in the coolest way possible

Hilary Swank is all set to become a mother again at the age of 52. She recently took to her Instagram feed and shared a very cool video announcing her pregnancy. The Million Dollar Baby actor who is already a mother of two, involved her husband and older children in the video to announce that her family is expanding.
If you are to scroll through Hilary’s Instagram feed right now, you would notice that the first post appears black with glow-in-the-dark lights. That is the announcement video you need to see. The actor along with her husband, Philip Schneider and twins, Aya and Ohm are seen to have a happy dance. While their faces cannot be seen, their movements can be tracked through the glow-in-the-dark lights. One can make our four silhouettes and then comes the surprise when Hilary exposes her belly with a smaller glow-in-the-dark baby silhouette, announcing the new life that is growing within her. As of now, the baby’s gender has not been revealed. But the caption on the video, ‘A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December’ indicates that the family will expand in the next two months.
Embracing motherhood
The video is not only being appreciated for the new member and its creativity, but it is also sparking conversations regarding parenthood in later life. One of the comments states, ‘At 39 I’m still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.’ Another user comments, ‘I think this is the world‘s best pregnancy announcement ever! So clever and colorful! Your babies are getting so big already!’
About Aya and Ohm
Hilary has been continuously giving wonderful performances which even won her an Oscar twice before finally entering motherhood for the first time at the age of 48 with her twin Aya and Ohm. The twins were welcomes in 2023. Her latest pregnancy announcement also focuses on healthy motherhood at later life and breaks all stereotypes revolving a certain age for motherhood. Both she and her American entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider, have reportedly spoken about embracing parenthood. The couple got married in 2018 at a private ceremony in California.