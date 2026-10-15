Hilary Swank announces pregnancy in the coolest way possible

About Aya and Ohm

Hilary has been continuously giving wonderful performances which even won her an Oscar twice before finally entering motherhood for the first time at the age of 48 with her twin Aya and Ohm. The twins were welcomes in 2023. Her latest pregnancy announcement also focuses on healthy motherhood at later life and breaks all stereotypes revolving a certain age for motherhood. Both she and her American entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider, have reportedly spoken about embracing parenthood. The couple got married in 2018 at a private ceremony in California.