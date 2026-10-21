Actress Anita Kanwal's surprising reveal: 'My funds are running low...'

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal has said things have become hard for her and that her savings might be depleted within a year. Even though she owns a house and has cleared the loan she took out to buy part of it, she feels she must get back to work in order to provide for herself in the coming days. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Anita has said why she does not wish to rely on her kids.

Anita Kanwal opens up about financial concerns and return to acting

According to Anita Kanwal, the increasing cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for her to control her expenses even though she plans her expenses very well. Additionally, Anita has to consider the welfare of the employees working for her.