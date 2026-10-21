Actress Anita Kanwal's surprising reveal: 'My funds are running low...'

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal has said things have become hard for her and that her savings might be depleted within a year. Even though she owns a house and has cleared the loan she took out to buy part of it, she feels she must get back to work in order to provide for herself in the coming days. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Anita has said why she does not wish to rely on her kids.
According to Anita Kanwal, the increasing cost of living has made it increasingly difficult for her to control her expenses even though she plans her expenses very well. Additionally, Anita has to consider the welfare of the employees working for her.
The actress said, “I need to earn. Maybe I'll live for 10 more years or 20 more years; what will I do? I live in a beautiful house which some of it was done by my parents, some I took loan and I paid it off. So that is my only asset, and I have a little capital which I know will be exhausted in a year, so that's why I need work. My funds are running low.”
The actress said that her children are worried about her and are willing to assist her with finances. But she wants to remain independent and wants to support them financially rather than receive money from them.
Anita Kanwal remembered what her grandfather advised. Being a farmer from Himachal Pradesh, he thought that it is better to help others instead of being a recipient of help from others. She still holds the same value dear to her heart and aims to make enough money for herself as well as for helping others.
She further added, “I never want to reach a point where I have to depend on my children or ask them for anything. I want to continue providing for them, just like always. They sometimes ask, ‘Mom, why do you still give us birthday gifts?' It actually hurts me when they say that, because I enjoy giving. I want to remain in a position where I can continue to do so.”