Rithvik Jothi Raj: Jailer 2 child actor runs a company at 13

Rithvik Jothi Raj, the child actor who plays Rajinikanth’s grandson in Jailer and its sequel, has revealed that his ambitions go beyond acting. The 13-year-old, who rose to fame as a YouTuber in Coimbatore, says he and a group of friends have set up their own company. A clip of the interview is now spreading widely online, just as Jailer 2 does well in theatres.

Rithvik Jothi Raj Company

According to reports, Rithvik said the idea began when he and his friends were restless during video calls. Bored, they decided to try building a website and later formalised the effort into a company. Asked about his programming skills, he named Python. Reports say the team builds websites and has around 10 members.

Rithvik was also frank about the company’s size, describing it as a modest operation for now. That candour won over many viewers, although the story has drawn some jokes online, with people saying they only ate chocolates and snacks at his age.

Rithvik first built a following on his YouTube challen Rithu Rocks, where he posts comedic and expressive videos. His channel has close to three million subscribers. He moved into films with roles in O2 and Sardar, and then won wider attention as Rajinikanth’s grandson in Jailer (2023). He later appeared in Lucky Baskhar (2024).

He returns in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, which opened in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film stars Rajinikanth as the retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa reprising their roles from the first film. The sequel had a strong start at the box office, and the cast has been busy giving interviews, which is how Rithvik’s side project came up.