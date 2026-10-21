TWICE's Jihyo leaves JYP Entertainment after 21 years, launches her own agency EMITHAUS

Fans' biggest question was whether this means leaving the group. It doesn't. Jihyo stressed that leaving JYP does not mean leaving TWICE. Her new agency said she will keep working as a member of the group alongside her solo career.

The name draws on the word "emit," meaning to give off or release. According to the agency's press release, Jihyo hopes to take on new challenges and show her limitless potential as an artist. EMITHAUS is a one-person agency, built to expand an artist's individuality and creative potential through music and other types of content. Jihyo plans to widen her solo activities across several fields, including music.

Jihyo framed the move as forward-looking. She described going independent as a choice about how she wants to live and work from here on, and said she will make future decisions with greater care and responsibility. She also said she hopes the agency will be a place to explore sides of herself she hasn't yet discovered.