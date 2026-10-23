Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, allegedly under investigation over child abuse material

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., is said to be under investigation for possessing child sexual abuse material. A shocking revelation was made by his son, Thomas Markle, at his home in Cebu, Philippines. As per sources, the possession was supposed to consist of several hundred, perhaps thousands, of pictures and videos of minors. It has prompted Thomas Jr. to report it to law enforcement agencies in both the Philippines and the United States.

What did Meghan Markle’s father allegedly have at his home?

As per reports, Thomas Markle Jr, aged 60 years, found four big boxes that contained the materials that were alleged by him to have been found there. He found videos of girls believed to be around 10 or 11 years old indulging in sexual activities. He also found 15-minute-long videos of naked girls on his father’s old mobile phone. Moreover, Thomas Jr. said that he had managed to locate three pictures of nude girls. According to him, one picture seemed to be taken in the former residence of his father in Rosarito, Mexico.