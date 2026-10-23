Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, allegedly under investigation over child abuse material

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., is said to be under investigation for possessing child sexual abuse material. A shocking revelation was made by his son, Thomas Markle, at his home in Cebu, Philippines. As per sources, the possession was supposed to consist of several hundred, perhaps thousands, of pictures and videos of minors. It has prompted Thomas Jr. to report it to law enforcement agencies in both the Philippines and the United States.
As per reports, Thomas Markle Jr, aged 60 years, found four big boxes that contained the materials that were alleged by him to have been found there. He found videos of girls believed to be around 10 or 11 years old indulging in sexual activities. He also found 15-minute-long videos of naked girls on his father’s old mobile phone. Moreover, Thomas Jr. said that he had managed to locate three pictures of nude girls. According to him, one picture seemed to be taken in the former residence of his father in Rosarito, Mexico.
Thomas Markle, Jr., claims that he alerted the police authorities in the Philippines about his father. In addition to reporting his father to the authorities, he claims that he contacted the FBI, the U.S. National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, and Pennsylvania State Police. His father had been residing in Pennsylvania at the time. These complaints were reportedly made on July 10, although the report did not specify the year.
Explaining his decision, Thomas Jr. told, "When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now." He further added, "What I saw made me sick to the stomach; all this stuff was just dumped on me and I didn’t know what to do." He added that he felt betrayed, angry and disgusted."