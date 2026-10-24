Paris Hilton cancelled her interview for Kim Kardashian’s biography 17 times

Paris Hilton reportedly cancelled an interview for Kim Kardashian’s authorised biography 17 times over approximately four months, according to author Jonathan Van Meter. The journalist discussed the unsuccessful attempts while speaking about his upcoming book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.

Van Meter spent five years researching Kardashian’s life and career. Although Kardashian helped him connect with several people from her personal and professional circles, arranging an interview with Hilton proved difficult.

Kardashian and Hilton have known each other since the early 2000s, when Kardashian worked as Hilton’s assistant and stylist, before becoming a reality television star and entrepreneur in her own right.

Paris Hilton cancelled 17 interviews for Kim Kardashian’s biography

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Van Meter said Kardashian initially helped facilitate the interview. However, Hilton’s team directed him to coordinate through her publicist.

“I sent questions, connected with Paris’ assistant, and then the interview was cancelled 17 times over about four months,” Van Meter said.

After repeated attempts failed, the author said he began to find the cancellations more interesting than the interview itself.

Van Meter also described Kardashian’s reaction when he told her about the unsuccessful arrangements. He said she was very angry and suggested the incident had revived old tensions between the two women.

A source close to Hilton disputed the suggestion that Kardashian was angry with her. According to reports, the source attributed the failed arrangements to an assistant handling the requests amid Hilton’s busy schedule and frequent travel.

The source also maintained that Kardashian and Hilton continued to support each other’s projects. This account contrasts with Van Meter’s description of Kardashian’s reaction, leaving the reason for the repeated cancellations unclear.

Hilton and Kardashian’s relationship has changed over the years, but the two have reunited for public appearances and business projects, including a SKIMS campaign in 2020.