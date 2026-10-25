Is Millie Bobby Brown pregnant? Viral photos confuse fans after second adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, are apparently trying to expand their family now that they have welcomed their second kid through adoption. It is said that the couple already has a daughter and a son born in 2025 and 2026. According to reports, they would love to have a larger family. They are reportedly expecting their first biological child.
Millie Bobby Brown, 22, revealed her desire to have a large family with her husband. While being interviewed on the SmartLess podcast, the actress revealed that both her and Jake had been brought up in families with brothers and sisters. These family values influenced how they imagine family life and wish to raise their kids.
Millie has previously expressed her interest in adoption, but that does not necessarily mean she has ruled out having biological children. However, the latest statements regarding their plans for a family have yet to be verified independently.
Previously, on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, she also spoke about the difficulties of being criticised by other mothers online and her intense love for her baby girl.
The actress said, “It was always part of my childhood dreams. Every time I was at home, and I was, you know, five, six years old, my parents were like, ‘You had your baby dolls.' They were all adopted. I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."
Millie Bobby Brown started seeing Jake in 2021 and declared their engagement after two years of being together. She got married to him privately in 2024. The first child, a baby girl, was born to them in 2025 through adoption. In September of 2026, they added another member to their family when a baby boy was adopted by them.