Is Millie Bobby Brown pregnant? Viral photos confuse fans after second adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, are apparently trying to expand their family now that they have welcomed their second kid through adoption. It is said that the couple already has a daughter and a son born in 2025 and 2026. According to reports, they would love to have a larger family. They are reportedly expecting their first biological child.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi discuss plans for a bigger family

Millie Bobby Brown, 22, revealed her desire to have a large family with her husband. While being interviewed on the SmartLess podcast, the actress revealed that both her and Jake had been brought up in families with brothers and sisters. These family values influenced how they imagine family life and wish to raise their kids.