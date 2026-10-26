Celebrities who are open about their cosmetic surgeries

From botox to breast augmentations, these famous stars are breaking the taboo and proudly owning their cosmetic surgeries
Khloe Kardashian has confirmed having a rhinoplasty (performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia) and has acknowledged getting Botox and Sculptra
Khloe Kardashian has confirmed having a rhinoplasty (performed by Dr. Raj Kanodia) and has acknowledged getting Botox and Sculptra

Plastic or cosmetic surgery has been a bane for many, while for a few others it is not just a boon but they have openly accepted getting cosmetic surgeries, and are pretty proud about the same. They have also proudly discussed their plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, embracing their choices to change or enhance their appearance.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton before and after the surgeries

The first name that instantly came to our mind is that of Dolly Parton. Famously outspoken about her work, Dolly has unapologetically embraced breast augmentations, facelifts, botox, and fillers, stating that she loves her look and sees no reason not to fix what she wants to change. She also sported oversized, blonde wigs and never shied away from accepting it.

Cardi B

Cardi B
Before and after surgery pictures of Cardi B

The musician has openly detailed her experiences with breast augmentations, liposuction, and body contouring, sharing that her procedures made her feel confident and empowered.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea before after plastic surgery

The rapper has proudly discussed her rhinoplasty and breast augmentation, calling for an end to the taboo around cosmetic procedures and expressing how happy she is with her results.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco before and after the surgeries

The Big Bang Theory star has been an open book about her cosmetic procedures, revealing that her 2004 breast augmentation and nose job made her feel confident and happy with her decision.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian before and after the surgery

She has openly acknowledged getting breast implants and joked in stride about public speculation regarding other body enhancements, maintaining that enhancing your natural beauty is nothing to be ashamed of.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner before and after the surgeries

The reality TV matriarch has proudly documented and shared her cosmetic journey, including multiple facelifts and Botox treatments, treating the procedures as a normal part of routine self-care.

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes before and after surgery

The television personality has boldly addressed her nose job and cosmetic work, asking why people can't just appreciate the results instead of shaming others for being transparent

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan before and after surgery pictures

Openly acknowledged having a nose job and using facial fillers, stating that she loves herself and chooses not to hide her choices.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas before and after the surgery

Spoke openly about having a corrective nasal surgery after a polyp removal procedure early in her career.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra before and after her surgeries

Publicly admitted to getting a rhinoplasty (nose job) to fix her nose structure and boost her confidence, as well as using moderate botox.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor
Before and after surgery pictures of Khushi Kapoor

Candidly admitted to undergoing a nose job and getting lip fillers.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant before and after surgery

Known for her complete lack of hesitation, she has publicly discussed her breast augmentation, liposuction, and lip procedures.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkumar Rao before and after the surgery

Rajkummar has admitted to getting chin fillers to enhance his facial symmetry and structure.

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