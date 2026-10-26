Celebrities who are open about their cosmetic surgeries

Plastic or cosmetic surgery has been a bane for many, while for a few others it is not just a boon but they have openly accepted getting cosmetic surgeries, and are pretty proud about the same. They have also proudly discussed their plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, embracing their choices to change or enhance their appearance.
The first name that instantly came to our mind is that of Dolly Parton. Famously outspoken about her work, Dolly has unapologetically embraced breast augmentations, facelifts, botox, and fillers, stating that she loves her look and sees no reason not to fix what she wants to change. She also sported oversized, blonde wigs and never shied away from accepting it.
The musician has openly detailed her experiences with breast augmentations, liposuction, and body contouring, sharing that her procedures made her feel confident and empowered.
The rapper has proudly discussed her rhinoplasty and breast augmentation, calling for an end to the taboo around cosmetic procedures and expressing how happy she is with her results.
The Big Bang Theory star has been an open book about her cosmetic procedures, revealing that her 2004 breast augmentation and nose job made her feel confident and happy with her decision.
She has openly acknowledged getting breast implants and joked in stride about public speculation regarding other body enhancements, maintaining that enhancing your natural beauty is nothing to be ashamed of.
The reality TV matriarch has proudly documented and shared her cosmetic journey, including multiple facelifts and Botox treatments, treating the procedures as a normal part of routine self-care.
The television personality has boldly addressed her nose job and cosmetic work, asking why people can't just appreciate the results instead of shaming others for being transparent
Openly acknowledged having a nose job and using facial fillers, stating that she loves herself and chooses not to hide her choices.
Spoke openly about having a corrective nasal surgery after a polyp removal procedure early in her career.
Publicly admitted to getting a rhinoplasty (nose job) to fix her nose structure and boost her confidence, as well as using moderate botox.
Candidly admitted to undergoing a nose job and getting lip fillers.
Known for her complete lack of hesitation, she has publicly discussed her breast augmentation, liposuction, and lip procedures.