Comedian Abijit Ganguly moves out of Mumbai: 'Felt life in hard mode...'

After making a home in Mumbai for close to a decade, comedian Abijit Ganguly shifted out of the City of Dreams last week. The celebrity stand-up-comedian gave a life update through his social media and informed his fans and well-wishers about the same. He also mentioned how he had shifted to Mumbai from Delhi and now finally took the decision to choose another city over it.
Abijit makes quite a self explanatory post on his social media handles which define the reasons why he took the decision to shift. He writes, “Shifted out of Mumbai last week. Gradually realised the city will be in a perpetual state of construction since that’s how contractors and in turn ministers will make money. So, they’ll always be that next project, next renovation to make your life tough. And if nothing else, they’ll break and existing one completed just a few years ago to make something bigger. Living in Mumbai constantly felt like life in hard mode.”
Abijit has always been a man of clear conscious who spits out facts. And truly, with constructions happening all year round in metro cities, along with a degrading air quality index, sometimes it becomes unbearable to live in certain places. Moreover, Abijit also thinks like a father. His post further continues, “And with a baby in picture wanted to have a little bit of greenery and space around. And eventually schools with space.”
He also fondly remembers of the time when he loved the city a few years back, but eventually something changed. He concludes by writing, “Used to love the city when I came 9 years back from Delhi. But something shifted some years back, specially post lockdown. Incidentally, I think Mumbai was good to live as long as ‘ Dilli se aaya hai kya?’ used to be an insult. Now let’s see…” Of course, Abijit had to end the note adding his inherent wit to it. As per reports the comedian has shifted to Bengaluru with his family.
How do fans react to this shift?
Several Instagram users have commented under his post after he announced the news of his shift. In fact, many from other tier-1 cities stand beside him informing that the conditions are same everywhere. A user writes, “ All cities in this country are in perpetual state of construction. Hello from Hyderabad.” Another user mentions, “ Its not only Mumbai. What I hear from friends is its all over. Kahan Kahan se we will keep uprroting ourselves… (From where will we keep uprooting ourselves?)” Another user writes, “ More power to you…very few of us have the courage to admit it and look for better things.”
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