Comedian Abijit Ganguly moves out of Mumbai: 'Felt life in hard mode...'

After making a home in Mumbai for close to a decade, comedian Abijit Ganguly shifted out of the City of Dreams last week. The celebrity stand-up-comedian gave a life update through his social media and informed his fans and well-wishers about the same. He also mentioned how he had shifted to Mumbai from Delhi and now finally took the decision to choose another city over it.

Why did Abijit Ganguly shift out of Mumbai?

Abijit makes quite a self explanatory post on his social media handles which define the reasons why he took the decision to shift. He writes, “Shifted out of Mumbai last week. Gradually realised the city will be in a perpetual state of construction since that’s how contractors and in turn ministers will make money. So, they’ll always be that next project, next renovation to make your life tough. And if nothing else, they’ll break and existing one completed just a few years ago to make something bigger. Living in Mumbai constantly felt like life in hard mode.”