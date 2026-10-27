Srinidhi Shetty breaks silence on INR 8 crore remuneration rumours

The actor says the maths doesn't work. She points out that she has only a handful of films to her name, so it makes little sense to claim she is demanding such a sum. In her words, it is "just a rumour."

She also rejected the idea that money drives her choices. Had earning been her only goal, she says, she would have signed dozens more films in the years since KGF. "I do not sign films just for money," she said, adding that good stories and quality characters come first for her.

Her track record since KGF backs up the claim that she is picky. She has appeared in the Tamil film Cobra and the Telugu films HIT: The Third Case and Telusu Kada.

Srinidhi was speaking while promoting her next release, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action comedy stars Venkatesh in his 77th film as lead, with Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj and Yuvina Parthavi in supporting roles. It arrives in theatres on October 30.

After AK47, she has an untitled Kannada project from director Anup Bhandari in the pipeline. It is reportedly a sci-fi thriller co-starring Nirup Bhandari.