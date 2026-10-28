Janhvi Kapoor addresses Peddi objectification row: 'Could I have been more vigilant? Could I have made a bigger scene?'

Janhvi also admitted that she could have brought up the concerns she had about the scenes.

"Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? Could I have made a bigger scene? A hundred per cent, yes. Was it problematic? Was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes. But yeah, I mean, the only thing I can do is to ensure that doesn't happen again."

She explained that actors often find themselves in situations where they feel they have to follow a director's instructions.

"And again, I don't like saying this because it sounds like I'm shifting blame. But you know what it's like: you feel like whatever the director says, you have to be professional. You have to listen to the director."

Janhvi noted that scripts rarely reveal how camera angles and visual execution will turn out on screen, and explained that she tried to raise concerns whenever she became aware of them.

"So I was really navigating how to make things less problematic, as best I thought, as and when information was becoming available to me. Because you know this, I can just say that very rarely is there a bound script. And very rarely in those scripts do you see where the camera angles are."

Rather than dismissing the criticism or deflecting, Janhvi owned her position, and also acknowledged the privilege and agency she has to push back against uncomfortable choices on set.

"But having said that, I need to also take responsibility for my half of it. I do come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that because I'm going to get the shit for being privileged anyway. So I might as well have leveraged it."