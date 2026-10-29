Barry Keoghan undergoes skin-tightening treatment after online abuse over his looks

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has undergone a skin-tightening treatment months after speaking about the impact of online abuse targeting his appearance. He appeared in a video shared by celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes on October 23, 2026, documenting his session with XERF, a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that uses radio-frequency technology to tighten skin and stimulate collagen production.
Keoghan spoke about his experience in the video, describing the sessions as relaxing and therapeutic. “I feel better about myself; I look better,” he said, adding that he believed it was important to look after oneself both inside and outside. Holmes, who has worked with the actor for several years, said the session shown was his second XERF treatment.
XERF is a non-surgical aesthetic treatment that uses radio-frequency energy to heat tissue beneath the skin. The procedure is designed to stimulate collagen production and improve skin firmness without needles or surgical incisions. Reports indicate that Keoghan underwent two sessions at Holmes’s clinic.
According to reports, the cost of two sessions at the clinic is approximately £4,500, although prices can vary depending on the treatment area and provider. The treatment comes after the actor publicly discussed how the criticism affected his relationship with public appearances and social media.
In March 2026, Keoghan spoke about the personal impact of online comments targeting his appearance during an interview. He said the criticism had made him increasingly reluctant to attend events and go outside, affecting his professional life.
Keoghan had also deactivated his Instagram account in December 2024 after receiving abusive messages following his separation from singer Sabrina Carpenter. At the time, he condemned the harassment and said that the criticism had extended beyond him to people close to him, including his young son.
Keoghan continues to work across film projects. He appeared in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and is set to portray Ringo Starr in director Sam Mendes’ planned series of four Beatles biopics. He is also expected to reprise his role as the Joker in The Batman: Part II.