Barry Keoghan undergoes skin-tightening treatment after online abuse over his looks

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has undergone a skin-tightening treatment months after speaking about the impact of online abuse targeting his appearance. He appeared in a video shared by celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes on October 23, 2026, documenting his session with XERF, a non-invasive cosmetic procedure that uses radio-frequency technology to tighten skin and stimulate collagen production.

Keoghan spoke about his experience in the video, describing the sessions as relaxing and therapeutic. “I feel better about myself; I look better,” he said, adding that he believed it was important to look after oneself both inside and outside. Holmes, who has worked with the actor for several years, said the session shown was his second XERF treatment.

Barry Keoghan’s skin-tightening treatment: what is XERF?

XERF is a non-surgical aesthetic treatment that uses radio-frequency energy to heat tissue beneath the skin. The procedure is designed to stimulate collagen production and improve skin firmness without needles or surgical incisions. Reports indicate that Keoghan underwent two sessions at Holmes’s clinic.