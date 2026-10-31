Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away at 57 after suffering head injury at home

Kaabil and Mumbai Saga’s director Sanjay Gupta has reportedly passed away leaving the Hindi film industry mourning his demise. A close associate of the deceased, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his social media to announce the heartbreaking news. As per his statement, the filmmaker’s cause of death was due to a head injury that he suffered at home. The industry awaits further word from his family and close ones.

Who was filmmaker Sanjay Gupta?

The filmmaker, 57, passed away on October 31, leaving members of the film fraternity shocked. Ashoke took to his social media and shared the heartbreaking loss of yet another talent. Sharing a photo of the filmmaker he wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.” He further added, “Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”