Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away at 57 after suffering head injury at home

Kaabil and Mumbai Saga’s director Sanjay Gupta has reportedly passed away leaving the Hindi film industry mourning his demise. A close associate of the deceased, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his social media to announce the heartbreaking news. As per his statement, the filmmaker’s cause of death was due to a head injury that he suffered at home. The industry awaits further word from his family and close ones.
The filmmaker, 57, passed away on October 31, leaving members of the film fraternity shocked. Ashoke took to his social media and shared the heartbreaking loss of yet another talent. Sharing a photo of the filmmaker he wrote, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.” He further added, “Details of his last rites will be shared soon.”
Sanjay Gupta’s close friend Hanif Chunawala also expressed shock over the filmmaker’s sudden demise and shared details of the incident. As per reports, expressing about what happened, Hanif said, “He fell in the kitchen last night and sustained a head injury. Unfortunately, he passed away. We are in shock.”
Dia Mirza commenting in one of the posts on social media also expressed her heartfelt remorse and wrote, “So deeply shocked and saddened by this news. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Sanjay was one of the most well-read, thoughtful and passionate filmmakers. He made so many films that were celebrated for style but beyond that I will always celebrate him for his heart. Loved working with him on Dus Kahaniyan, Shootout at Lokhandwala and another unreleased film which was one of his most special films....”
Tushaar Kapoor too expressed his grief and wrote on X, "Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!"
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi. The action drama introduced audiences to his signature style, marked by high-impact action sequences, sharp dialogues and stylised storytelling. Then came one hit after another. His narrative style of storytelling exposed audiences to some of the fantastic hard-hitting action scenes and the underworld of the City of Dreams that stayed even after the credits rolled.
Some of his acclaimed bodies of work include Kaante , Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga.
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