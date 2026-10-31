Noah Wyle thought Sexiest Man Alive announcement was a prank; says he never saw it coming

Actor Noah Wyle was taken by surprise when he was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. The 55-year-old actor, known for his performances in ER and The Pitt, revealed that his initial reaction was disbelief, as he thought the announcement sounded like a practical joke. Speaking about the recognition, Wyle said he had never imagined being considered for the annual title, which has previously gone to several prominent Hollywood actors.

Noah Wyle reacts to being named Sexiest Man Alive

In an interview with the magazine, Wyle recalled his reaction when he first heard the news. "I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," he said.

The actor also joked about how the recognition might change his life. "I hope this changes everything. I hope it's just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out," he remarked, before acknowledging that the title would probably invite jokes from people close to him. "No, I don't, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure," he added.

Wyle also revealed that his wife, Sara Wells, was amused by the announcement. According to the actor, she was pleased with the recognition and encouraged him to accept it. He said she felt the title reflected positively on her taste and believed that his qualities as a husband, father and person were worth celebrating. Her reaction ultimately helped convince him to embrace the honour