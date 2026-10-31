Noah Wyle thought Sexiest Man Alive announcement was a prank; says he never saw it coming

Actor Noah Wyle was taken by surprise when he was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. The 55-year-old actor, known for his performances in ER and The Pitt, revealed that his initial reaction was disbelief, as he thought the announcement sounded like a practical joke. Speaking about the recognition, Wyle said he had never imagined being considered for the annual title, which has previously gone to several prominent Hollywood actors.
In an interview with the magazine, Wyle recalled his reaction when he first heard the news. "I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me," he said.
The actor also joked about how the recognition might change his life. "I hope this changes everything. I hope it's just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out," he remarked, before acknowledging that the title would probably invite jokes from people close to him. "No, I don't, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure," he added.
Wyle also revealed that his wife, Sara Wells, was amused by the announcement. According to the actor, she was pleased with the recognition and encouraged him to accept it. He said she felt the title reflected positively on her taste and believed that his qualities as a husband, father and person were worth celebrating. Her reaction ultimately helped convince him to embrace the honour
The announcement was made on October 27, 2026, with comedian Amy Poehler revealing the news on her podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler. Wyle succeeds actor Jonathan Bailey, who received the title in 2025. The annual recognition was first introduced in 1985, when Mel Gibson became its inaugural recipient. Previous honourees include George Clooney, Idris Elba, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Michael B. Jordan.
Wyle's selection comes during a significant period in his television career. He currently stars as Dr Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch in HBO's medical drama The Pitt, which has brought him renewed recognition and multiple awards. Before this, he became widely known for playing medical student and later doctor John Carter in the long-running medical series ER.
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