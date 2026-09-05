All about Nikita Porwal representing India ahead of the Miss World 2026 finale, also check out when and where to watch

With just a few hours remaining for the finale of the Miss World 2026, the hearts are racing and the countdown has already begun. Amidst it all stands Nikita Porwal who represents India on the global stage in Vietnam. As preparations are in full swing, Nikita puts up a social media post on her Instagram captioned, “One last sleep before the Miss World finale tomorrow. And tonight, I want to leave this thought here: Give everything you have to the journey, trust the work you have done, and when the moment arrives, stand tall in the knowing that courage, resilience and belief have already carried you farther than fear ever could.”
Summing up her journey, she put up a social media post and captioned it, “Weeks ago, I landed in Vietnam with dreams packed neatly beside my outfits…They call it a beauty pageant, but honestly… it has felt like a celebration of womanhood. The world sees the stage. But my heart will always remember the quiet kindnesses. A girl fixing another’s hem before stepping out… The shared laughter after exhausting rehearsals, finding home in strangers who now feel like family. Somewhere between the cultures, the chaos and the countless memories, we stopped being contestants and simply became women holding space for each other. Whatever happens on that final night… I know I’ve already found something rarer than a crown. A global family. And that, is what I carry forward. Heart is full, grateful, and forever changed.”
Through her message Nikita not only gives a sneak peek into her journey but also emphasises that this global event is much beyond the sparkling dresses and crowns and well posed movements. It is the coming together of women from all parts of the world on a single platform and celebrating their being, like no other.
Nikita who comes from Madhya Pradesh, cleared the Miss India World Title in 2024 which gave her the opportunity to represent India at the Miss World stage. Apart from her beauty, poise and grace she has also won hearts across the globe with her dance and fashion. A graduate in performing arts with a specialisation in drama she is known to have performed in several notable productions. A fashion model and actor by profession she is fluent in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Malwi and cares deeply for poetry, painting, chess, animal welfare and music.
While the actual event is taking place in Nha Trang, Vietnam, those who want to watch the finale from the comforts of their homes, need to only switch to JioHotstar where the broadcast will begin from 5.30 pm IST on September 5, Saturday.