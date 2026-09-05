All about Nikita Porwal representing India ahead of the Miss World 2026 finale, also check out when and where to watch

Summing up her journey, she put up a social media post and captioned it, “Weeks ago, I landed in Vietnam with dreams packed neatly beside my outfits…They call it a beauty pageant, but honestly… it has felt like a celebration of womanhood. The world sees the stage. But my heart will always remember the quiet kindnesses. A girl fixing another’s hem before stepping out… The shared laughter after exhausting rehearsals, finding home in strangers who now feel like family. Somewhere between the cultures, the chaos and the countless memories, we stopped being contestants and simply became women holding space for each other. Whatever happens on that final night… I know I’ve already found something rarer than a crown. A global family. And that, is what I carry forward. Heart is full, grateful, and forever changed.”

Through her message Nikita not only gives a sneak peek into her journey but also emphasises that this global event is much beyond the sparkling dresses and crowns and well posed movements. It is the coming together of women from all parts of the world on a single platform and celebrating their being, like no other.