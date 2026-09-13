Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41

Mahira Khan has confirmed the happy news that she is pregnant with her second baby. The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy after being spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. She took to social media and posted a glowing picture of herself in a comfortable white dress that highlighted her baby bump nicely. Holding one hand on her bump, she wrote: “We make plans and then there is ALLAH'S plan.”
The big news broke as Mahira Khan was in Toronto for the film festival. She moderated a special panel for the Community Impact program at the TIFF film festival. She was also celebrated at the festival for her invaluable contribution to international cinema.
Mahira Khan walked down the aisle wearing an eexquisite six-yard saree in burgundy made with painstaking hand work, which was created by the Pakistani designer outfit known as Aafrinish By Niazi. The burgundy saree had some intricate floral and paisley embroidery, along with the deep teal blue pallu.
This international acknowledgement was made almost a decade after Mahira Khan’s celebrated entry into the Bollywood film industry. She appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in the action movie Raees in 2016. Her presence at TIFF 2026 brought South Asian talent back into focus on the international film stage.
It will be Mahira Khan and her husband Salim Karim's first baby together. The celebrity couple tied the knot through an incredibly lavish wedding ceremony in October 2023. Nonetheless, this will be the second child for the actress. She has a 17-year-old son named Azlan from her previous marriage.
Mahira Khan's last movie appearance was in Aag Lagay Basti Mein, which is a Pakistani movie made in the Urdu language and was directed by Bilal Atif Khan. The movie features Fahad Mustafa with other actors such as Jawed Sheikh, Tabish Hashmi, Salahuddin Tunio, Ali Abdullah, Samra Shehzadi, and Hafiz Raza Ahmed.