Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy at 41

Mahira Khan has confirmed the happy news that she is pregnant with her second baby. The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy after being spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. She took to social media and posted a glowing picture of herself in a comfortable white dress that highlighted her baby bump nicely. Holding one hand on her bump, she wrote: “We make plans and then there is ALLAH'S plan.”

Mahira Khan steals the spotlight at TIFF 2026

The big news broke as Mahira Khan was in Toronto for the film festival. She moderated a special panel for the Community Impact program at the TIFF film festival. She was also celebrated at the festival for her invaluable contribution to international cinema.