Antilia Cha Raja: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant bring festive glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi

Anant Ambani attended the celebrations dressed in matching attire. He wore a matching orange kurta paired with a Nehru jacket to match the dress. The two were also spotted welcoming Bappa to their residence.

For this particular event, Nita Ambani wore a traditional dress in a bright shade of red. She stuck to an old-fashioned Indian look and accessorized herself with gold jewellery. A necklace as well as some striking earrings made her look even more royal. She looked great in this setting without being too much into it.

Ganesh Chaturthi has been an important celebration in the Ambani family. The arrival of Antilia Cha Raja brought with it an unmistakable sense of energy. Floral decoration and lighting of the area surrounding Antilia were carried out with great zeal.