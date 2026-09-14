Antilia Cha Raja: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant bring festive glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 brought the Ambani family together in their Mumbai home, Antilia, on September 13. The Ambanis welcomed Antilia Cha Raja with pomp and grandeur. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant made headlines with their stylish ethnic avatars. Both women picked their colours and ethnic styles in a way that fit right in with the celebration.
Radhika Merchant was all smiles in an orange ethnic suit. The costume had detailed embroidery and other decorations that made it seem very festive. The colour itself enhanced the festive mood. Radhika went simple with the rest of her styling. Statement earrings and bangles completed the look. Her hair was kept in place, emphasising the beautifully embroidered outfit. The subtle styling gave an elegant feel to the look without diverting attention from the outfit.
Anant Ambani attended the celebrations dressed in matching attire. He wore a matching orange kurta paired with a Nehru jacket to match the dress. The two were also spotted welcoming Bappa to their residence.
For this particular event, Nita Ambani wore a traditional dress in a bright shade of red. She stuck to an old-fashioned Indian look and accessorized herself with gold jewellery. A necklace as well as some striking earrings made her look even more royal. She looked great in this setting without being too much into it.
Ganesh Chaturthi has been an important celebration in the Ambani family. The arrival of Antilia Cha Raja brought with it an unmistakable sense of energy. Floral decoration and lighting of the area surrounding Antilia were carried out with great zeal.
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