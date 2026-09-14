Qazi Touqeer’s unforgettable Fame Gurukul moments

Relive Qazi Touqeer’s iconic Fame Gurukul journey: from his heartwarming bond with Arijit Singh to his legendary underdog win alongside Ruprekha Banerjee
Relive Qazi Touqeer’s iconic Fame Gurukul journey
Qazi Touqeer’s throwback Fame Gurukul moments

When Fame Gurukul aired back in 2005, Qazi Touqeer was the ultimate crowd favourite. He was rarely the top pick of the judges for technical singing, but his unmatched charisma, rockstar confidence, and raw underdog charm turned him into a nationwide sensation who eventually won the show. Now, years later, Qazi is regaining his popularity with Bigg Boss 20.

The heartwarming support for co-participant Arijit Singh

Qazi Touqeer's support for co-participant Arijit Singh was heartwarming
Arijit Singh and Qazi Touqeer

In one of the most emotional moments of the show, a 17-year-old Arijit Singh broke down in tears on camera. Qazi stepped up to console him, encouraging him not to lose hope and famously stating that he voted for Arijit because he liked challenges—even though Arijit was a threat to everyone else.

The "Underdog in the Danger Zone" streak

Qazi was put in the Danger Zone due to pitch issues, week after week
The "Underdog in the Danger Zone" streak

Week after week, the strict judges (including Ila Arun and Javed Akhtar) placed Qazi in the "Danger Zone" due to pitch issues. Yet, every single week, the Indian public rallied behind him, voting in massive numbers to keep him alive, turning him into the ultimate reality TV underdog.

Signature long hair and Hrithik Roshan-style charisma

Qazi wasn't just performing songs; he was putting on a full concert. With his signature long hair, intense eyes, and Hrithik Roshan-inspired dance moves, he could command the stage, distracting the audience from his vocal flaws with pure star power.

Winning the title alongside Ruprekha Banerjee

Despite fierce competition, including future playback titan Arijit Singh and powerhouse singer Rex D'Souza, Qazi made it all the way to the end. Hearing his name announced as the joint winner alongside Ruprekha Banerjee was a massive triumph for the audience who had cheered for him from day one.

The post-win Yeh Pal music album release

Qazi-Ruprekha, winners of Fame Gurukul
Qazi-Ruprekha, winners of Fame Gurukul

Right after their grand victory, Qazi and Ruprekha released their official joint debut album, Yeh Pal. Seeing Qazi record in professional studios and shoot high-budget music videos fulfilled the promise of his intense, wild ride on the show.

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Qazi Touqeer
Bigg Boss 20

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