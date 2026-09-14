Qazi Touqeer’s unforgettable Fame Gurukul moments

When Fame Gurukul aired back in 2005, Qazi Touqeer was the ultimate crowd favourite. He was rarely the top pick of the judges for technical singing, but his unmatched charisma, rockstar confidence, and raw underdog charm turned him into a nationwide sensation who eventually won the show. Now, years later, Qazi is regaining his popularity with Bigg Boss 20.
In one of the most emotional moments of the show, a 17-year-old Arijit Singh broke down in tears on camera. Qazi stepped up to console him, encouraging him not to lose hope and famously stating that he voted for Arijit because he liked challenges—even though Arijit was a threat to everyone else.
Week after week, the strict judges (including Ila Arun and Javed Akhtar) placed Qazi in the "Danger Zone" due to pitch issues. Yet, every single week, the Indian public rallied behind him, voting in massive numbers to keep him alive, turning him into the ultimate reality TV underdog.
Qazi wasn't just performing songs; he was putting on a full concert. With his signature long hair, intense eyes, and Hrithik Roshan-inspired dance moves, he could command the stage, distracting the audience from his vocal flaws with pure star power.
Despite fierce competition, including future playback titan Arijit Singh and powerhouse singer Rex D'Souza, Qazi made it all the way to the end. Hearing his name announced as the joint winner alongside Ruprekha Banerjee was a massive triumph for the audience who had cheered for him from day one.