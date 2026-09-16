Singer Cara claims she was assaulted over front-row seat at NYFW

New York Fashion Week is usually synonymous with glamour but this season has seen tempers flare off the catwalk. Singer-songwriter Cara is alleging she was physically assaulted by another guest over a highly coveted front-row seat at Bibhu Mohapatra’s latest runway presentation.
The drama reportedly unfolded on Monday when event organisers escorted the musician to a seat that already belonged to an unidentified show-goer. According to onlookers, the guest became visibly irate and made a scene, insisting it was her spot and claiming she had "sold her soul to get it". The situation quickly escalated when another woman allegedly intervened.
Cara claims she was forcefully removed from the chair and woke up the following day with a visible bruise on her arm from the woman's nails. "It’s Fashion Week, not a fight club! If there’s an issue over a seat, you let the staff handle it," she said. "You don’t put your hands on someone over a front row seat. It’s simply not that serious."
Conflicting accounts of the catwalk clash
Eyewitnesses have offered differing versions of the fracas. One fashion veteran reportedly scolded the musician for taking the seat while another onlooker dismissed the entire ordeal as ridiculous and denied that a physical altercation took place.
The woman accused of the assault has staunchly defended her actions. Speaking anonymously, she explained that she only intervened to defuse the tension. "I noticed it getting a little heated, and I just touched her very lightly," she stated. "I was trying to be helpful and she shrieked she was being assaulted!"
She further described the incident as completely unnecessary and noted that Cara eventually moved to another seat. "The woman was horrible... None of it needed to happen," she explained. "Next time I’ll just watch online," she concluded. Meanwhile, the bruised singer attended Frederick Anderson’s presentation at Nebula the next day wearing a long-sleeved leather suit to conceal her injury. "I have to wear long sleeve," she lamented. Representatives for Bibhu have yet to comment on the chaotic scene.