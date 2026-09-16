Singer Cara claims she was assaulted over front-row seat at NYFW

New York Fashion Week is usually synonymous with glamour but this season has seen tempers flare off the catwalk. Singer-songwriter Cara is alleging she was physically assaulted by another guest over a highly coveted front-row seat at Bibhu Mohapatra’s latest runway presentation.

Singer Cara alleges assault over NYFW front-row seat

The drama reportedly unfolded on Monday when event organisers escorted the musician to a seat that already belonged to an unidentified show-goer. According to onlookers, the guest became visibly irate and made a scene, insisting it was her spot and claiming she had "sold her soul to get it". The situation quickly escalated when another woman allegedly intervened.

Cara claims she was forcefully removed from the chair and woke up the following day with a visible bruise on her arm from the woman's nails. "It’s Fashion Week, not a fight club! If there’s an issue over a seat, you let the staff handle it," she said. "You don’t put your hands on someone over a front row seat. It’s simply not that serious."