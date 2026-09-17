Bill Belichick had this to say about the rumours about girlfriend Jordon Hudson

"When I took the job here, it was December, and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, I had a book coming out. I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job", he said.

Bill continued, "I sent an email when I got here and I said, 'Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?' Didn’t have anything to do with the university." This message was miscommunicated and was "released as 'Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email'", he claimed.

Bill and Jordon first met on a flight back in 2021 and have been dating since early 2023, as per reports.