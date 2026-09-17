Bill Belichick had this to say about the rumours about girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick has addressed the rumours that his young girlfriend, Jordon Hudson is in charge of his career. The American football coach made it clear in a recent interview that his partner had no interference in his coaching career.
American football coach, Bill Belichick, 74, sat down for an interview with Wall Street Journal and denied all rumours about his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, managing his career.
Jordan is a beauty pageant contestant and has no relation to the world of sports, clarified Bill. "The way the story was picked up was a long way from that. Like, 'She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,' and it’s so ridiculous."
Bill is currently the head coach of North Carolina Tar Heels and the rumours blew up after Jordon was spotted at the sidelines and was seen leaving football practice sessions quite often last year. Reports also suggested that the 74-year-old coach asked UNC staff to copy Jordan on his mails.
"When I took the job here, it was December, and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, I had a book coming out. I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job", he said.
Bill continued, "I sent an email when I got here and I said, 'Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?' Didn’t have anything to do with the university." This message was miscommunicated and was "released as 'Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email'", he claimed.
Bill and Jordon first met on a flight back in 2021 and have been dating since early 2023, as per reports.
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