Miss Universe India is back at her Google desk job

On September 14, she posted a minute-long "day in my life" video to social media, and it's been doing the rounds ever since. The video follows her through a typical weekday: she's up and dressed by around 9.30 am, laptop sleeve and backpack in tow, headed into the office. Before she even logs on, she swings by Google's on-campus wellness centre for a treadmill session and a few stretches. Then it's the familiar rhythm of any corporate job — emails, meetings, a lunch break, a coffee run, and hours at her desk.

By profession, Umanga works in cloud engineering, with reported interests spanning cloud computing, generative AI, and application development, alongside a technical background in computer science and networks. It's a résumé that sits a little oddly next to a sash and crown and that's exactly why her story has struck a chord.

Pageants have long been stereotyped as a launchpad exclusively for careers in modelling, acting, or media. Umanga's post is a rebuttal to that idea. Increasingly, contestants are stepping onto pageant stages from law firms, hospitals, classrooms, and — in her case — tech campuses, treating the competition less as a career pivot and more as a personal milestone: a shot at public speaking, self-confidence, and a bit of the spotlight, before clocking back in on Monday.