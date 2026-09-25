Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones ring in their joint birthdays

Michael Douglas turned 82 and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones turned 57 on Thursday, September 25, as Hollywood's famously couple celebrated their joint birthday. A coincidence that has become a defining quirk of their relationship since they met in 1998.

Michael Douglas turns 82 and Catherine Zeta-Jones marks her 57th birthday

The two-time Oscar winners, born exactly 25 years apart on the same date, first crossed paths at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They married in November 2000 at New York's Plaza Hotel, a wedding that remains one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the era, and they have two children, Dylan and Carys, both now in their twenties.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Jones marked the couple’s birthdays with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday darling! A birthday kiss to my husband Michael, sharing this special day with you, is as special as the day itself. Love you😘😘,” Zeta-Jones captioned the post.

The post features a snap of the pair sharing a smooch amid blue ocean.