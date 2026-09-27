Johnny Depp snacks on fake plant wall during Vegas party amid Day Drinker trailer buzz

Johnny Depp gave photographers something unexpected to capture this weekend when he was spotted nibbling on artificial greenery at a Las Vegas event.
The moment unfolded Saturday night at a Park MGM after-party tied to Depp's rum label, Three Hearts, held during the Drink Las Vegas festival. The 63-year-old actor showed up dressed in dark clothing, a wide-brimmed brown hat, a loosely knotted bandana, tinted glasses, and rings stacked across his fingers.
While posing for photos near a step-and-repeat backdrop lined with faux foliage, Depp leaned into the fake plants and came up with a leaf in his mouth. He chewed on it briefly before spitting it out, then went back for a second helping, this time smiling for the cameras with leaves still caught in his teeth and a drink raised in his other hand.
Aside from the odd snack break, the rest of his appearance seemed fairly ordinary: mingling with other guests, clinking glasses, and chatting at a table later in the night.
Depp's comeback movie Day Drinker dropped its trailer this week and received positive reactions. The upcoming American action thriller has been directed by Marc Webb and written by Zach Dean. Besides Depp, it stars Penélope Cruz, and Madelyn Cline.
Deppworking to rebuild his public image and career momentum in the years following his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. He's busy on the promotional circuit lately.
In July, he turned heads at Comic-Con while promoting his upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, appearing in heavy prosthetics as a nearly unrecognisable version of Charles Dickens' famous miser, complete with bushy brows and grey facial hair, set against a wintry recreation of the movie's scenery.
There's also been talk of a potential return to one of his most iconic roles. In August, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed Disney's D23 convention that discussions were underway for Depp to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow in a new Pirates of the Caribbean instalment, saying a script was in the works and that the team was hopeful about making it happen.
For now, though, it's the impromptu plant-eating that's drawing attention, another entry in a long history of interesting party moments from the actor, even as his career appears to be finding its footing again.
(By Pratyusha Pan)
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