Johnny Depp snacks on fake plant wall during Vegas party amid Day Drinker trailer buzz

Johnny Depp gave photographers something unexpected to capture this weekend when he was spotted nibbling on artificial greenery at a Las Vegas event.

The moment unfolded Saturday night at a Park MGM after-party tied to Depp's rum label, Three Hearts, held during the Drink Las Vegas festival. The 63-year-old actor showed up dressed in dark clothing, a wide-brimmed brown hat, a loosely knotted bandana, tinted glasses, and rings stacked across his fingers.

Johnny Depp bites into decorative plant during Las Vegas party appearance

While posing for photos near a step-and-repeat backdrop lined with faux foliage, Depp leaned into the fake plants and came up with a leaf in his mouth. He chewed on it briefly before spitting it out, then went back for a second helping, this time smiling for the cameras with leaves still caught in his teeth and a drink raised in his other hand.