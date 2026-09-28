Mamta Kulkarni, 54, dances to 'Koi Jaaye To Le Aaye’, fans love her '90s avatar

Kulkarni's latest appearance comes after a long, eventful hiatus from the public eye. She rose to prominence in Hindi cinema during the mid-1990s but gradually stepped away from the film industry in the early 2000s, after which her life often made headlines due to controversies and her sudden disappearance from the spotlight. Following years away from India, she made headlines again for embracing a spiritual path, briefly taking on the title of Mahamandaleshwar during the Maha Kumbh Mela before stepping down amid controversy.

More recently, the actress has been easing back into the entertainment world. She has reportedly returned to India and to the entertainment industry, and is set to appear on the cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs as a guest.

Her willingness to revisit her old songs and screen image has clearly struck a chord with longtime fans, many of whom have flooded social media with comments comparing her current dance moves to her heyday. Whether or not this signals a fuller return to the spotlight remains to be seen, but for now, Kulkarni seems happy embracing the nostalgia her 90s legacy continues to inspire.