Marvel hits USD 30 billion milestone at global box office with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Marvel Studios achieved a historic milestone with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, crossing the USD 30 billion mark at the global box office. This unprecedented feat positions the Disney-owned franchise as the first in cinematic history to reach such a staggering figure.

The announcement was made with great fanfare at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. The news came hot on the heels of the film’s record-breaking opening, grossing USD 96 million domestically on its first day. This marked the biggest opening ever for an R-rated film and the sixth-highest opening of all time.

Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has emerged as a potential saviour for the MCU, which has faced some box office challenges with recent releases. The film is projected to earn between USD 195 million and USD 205 million domestically and between USD 380 million and USD 400 million globally. The movie brings together Deadpool and the iconic Wolverine for an action-packed adventure that aims to revitalise the franchise.

The MCU joins an elite group of top-grossing film franchises. Sony’s Spider-Man series, with 10 films, amassed USD 10.6 billion. The Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises, each with 11 films, generated USD 10.3 billion and USD 9.6 billion respectively. The James Bond series, spanning 25 films, earned USD 7.8 billion at the global box office.