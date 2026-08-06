The End of Oak Street: Anne Hathaway shares what makes the film so special!

Some collaborations take years to find their moment and for Anne Hathaway, The End of Oak Street is something very similar. The journey to the film began nearly a decade before cameras ever rolled, sparked by a filmmaker whose work left a lasting impression on her. Years later, that long-awaited collaboration arrived in the form of The End of Oak Street, an original adventure that follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street out of suburbia and transports their neighbourhood to an unknown place, where survival depends on staying together.
Reflecting on what first drew her to the project, Anne looked back on discovering David Robert Mitchell's work, the unexpected arrival of the script years later, and why its emotionally-driven story and its originality made saying yes an easy decision.
Opening up about what led her to The End of Oak Street, Anne said, "For my involvement in this movie, you actually have to go back a decade to when I saw David Robert Mitchell's film It Follows. I just loved it so much that I called my representatives and I said, 'I think this director is really special, do you think I could please have a meeting with him?' And we met for lunch in Los Angeles, and we wound up talking for like three hours. And we just had this really wonderful connection, and I left that meeting thinking he's going to call, I'm going to work with him. And then I didn't hear from him for like eight years. But he had said to me, 'I think I have something that I want to send to you,' so to me it felt like it was going to be like imminent. [LAUGHS]
"But eight years later, a script arrives seemingly out of nowhere, like a blast from the past, and it was incredible. I'd never read anything like it. It really focused on human drama as this thing happens to the family, that forces them together, forces them to open up, to trust each other, to rely on each other, and to really value each other in a way that maybe they hadn't had an opportunity to do in a long time. And it teaches them where their hearts really are."
Reflecting on the experience of bringing an original dinosaur adventure to life, Anne shared how the film challenged everyone involved to trust the creative process. She said, "It's really interesting, because there's no template for this, in that when you're making it, you don't really know what target it is that you're trying to hit. You just kind of have to stay open, listen to the people around you, listen to your cast, trust everybody, trust your director, trust your cinematographer. And I'm so thrilled because I've seen the film. I think it's terrific; I think it's a perfect summer movie. And now that I look back at the process of getting there, I feel like I got to learn a lot from it, because we weren't making something that was pre-packaged; it was coming straight from David's imagination. And it feels really cool to be a part of something original."
Speaking about building Denise Platt, Anne shared that finding the character was a collaborative process with the creative team. She said, "It's always a fine balance, because when you're crafting a character, especially the look of a character, it has to feel right to you, but you're working with these amazing artistes, and you want them to feel like they can get their vision in there as well."
The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery, the film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell.
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