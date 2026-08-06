The End of Oak Street: Anne Hathaway shares what makes the film so special!

Some collaborations take years to find their moment and for Anne Hathaway, The End of Oak Street is something very similar. The journey to the film began nearly a decade before cameras ever rolled, sparked by a filmmaker whose work left a lasting impression on her. Years later, that long-awaited collaboration arrived in the form of The End of Oak Street, an original adventure that follows the Platt family after a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street out of suburbia and transports their neighbourhood to an unknown place, where survival depends on staying together.

What Anne Hathaway shares on what made her choose the film?

Reflecting on what first drew her to the project, Anne looked back on discovering David Robert Mitchell's work, the unexpected arrival of the script years later, and why its emotionally-driven story and its originality made saying yes an easy decision.