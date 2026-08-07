Chaar Diwaari: When the four walls of home become a living nightmare

Bringing that suffocating atmosphere to life relied heavily on collaboration. Shadan credits cinematographer Rajiv Malu, editor Sayukta Kaza, and sound designers Shijin and Abhishek for making the psychological tension feel tangible. “If any touch of the wall has a reverberation, it feels as if the house itself is a living entity,” he says. “For a film set in one location with one primary character, I heavily relied on these departments.”

Rather than leaning on conventional jump scares, Chaar Diwaari embraces uncertainty. The audience is encouraged to question whether the protagonist is experiencing reality or losing his grip on it. Inspired by films such as The Zone of Interest, the director was fascinated by horror that comes from implication rather than spectacle. “Sometimes just implying an idea unsettles you far more than showing it,” he says.

For Shadan, the story’s emotional core transcends geography. The protagonist remains unnamed, and the city is never identified, making the film intentionally location-agnostic. “Housing crises and loneliness are rising everywhere,” he says. “We wanted the viewer to be able to place the character anywhere.”

Reflecting on his journey, he says the biggest lesson filmmaking has taught him is not to lose sight of joy. “Storytelling has always been about bringing people together. Somewhere along the way, we get bogged down by numbers and markets and forget that this is all supposed to be fun. If you’re having fun while making something, the audience can sense that too.” His next ambition? A horror film driven almost entirely by sound. “The question is, when do you actually get scared — when you hear something or when you see it? I want to make a film that leaves audiences haunted by a sound they can’t get out of their heads.”