Deleted Ramayana scene goes viral: Indian fans spot extra chase scene in international cut?

An unseen fight sequence from Nitesh Tiwari’s movie Ramayana: Part 1 has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the deleted scene from Ramayana has made its way into the international version of the movie, but not the one released for screenings in Indian theatres. In the sequence, three vicious, wolf-like beasts chase Sita and Lakshman until Rama comes to rescue them. Its appearance has left Indian viewers questioning why the makers excluded the sequence from the domestic theatrical release.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the deleted scene from Ramayana

According to reports, the sequence occurs right after the incident where Surpanakha's nose was cut off by Lakshman. This episode is also associated with the clash between Khara, Dushana, and their army of 14,000 rakshasas. Lakshman can be seen injured while he walks along the rough terrain accompanied by Sita.