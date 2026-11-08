Deleted Ramayana scene goes viral: Indian fans spot extra chase scene in international cut?

An unseen fight sequence from Nitesh Tiwari’s movie Ramayana: Part 1 has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the deleted scene from Ramayana has made its way into the international version of the movie, but not the one released for screenings in Indian theatres. In the sequence, three vicious, wolf-like beasts chase Sita and Lakshman until Rama comes to rescue them. Its appearance has left Indian viewers questioning why the makers excluded the sequence from the domestic theatrical release.
According to reports, the sequence occurs right after the incident where Surpanakha's nose was cut off by Lakshman. This episode is also associated with the clash between Khara, Dushana, and their army of 14,000 rakshasas. Lakshman can be seen injured while he walks along the rough terrain accompanied by Sita.
Three animals that appear to be wolf-like start pursuing them, which compels the two to look for safety in a cave located close to a waterfall. The three animals get closer to them until Rama comes in with his bow and shoots an arrow, killing all three.
The deleted scene from Ramayana has caught everyone’s attention for the action sequences, special effects, and intervention by Rama. Some people have complimented the sequence, and some wondered why the Indian audience was deprived of it.
One person said, "Malaysiya main hindi version main tha yeh." One X user commented, "Yesterday I watched Ramayana, and this scene was not there. Now I feel like I have been scammed." Another person said, "I watched the Hindi version, and this scene was there.. watched it in Nepal."
The controversy has also shed light on the various versions of the movie. Before its release, the international English version of the movie was expected to be about 30 minutes shorter than its Hindi version.
The English version of the movie was supposed to cut down some portions and songs from it. So far, the filmmakers have not commented on it. There is also no confirmed announcement about its restoration in a subsequent release.