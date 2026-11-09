Ramayana Part 1 sweeps Diwali Box office: Domestic net crosses ₹200 crore, analysts speculate 'game-changing phase'

Why making profits is harder for Ramayan

Despite the holiday momentum, the film faces a challenging climb to achieve profitability against its massive reported budget. Producer and visual effects pioneer Namit Malhotra (DNEG) has reportedly committed ₹4,000 crore to the two-part saga. Meanwhile, release plans appear to be shifting: while Part 1 is currently running in theaters, Part 2, initially slated for a Diwali 2027 release, has reportedly been pushed back to 2028.

Taran Adarsh shared on X that the film could be entering a 'game-changing phase.'

he wrote on X, "Saturday turned out to be the best-performing day of the extended weekend, while Sunday witnessed a slowdown due to the Lakshmi Puja shubh mahurat and the #Diwali celebrations that followed."

"The film now moves into a game-changing phase… With #Diwali celebrations beginning, #Ramayana is expected to deliver a colossal total today [Monday], going by the extraordinary advance bookings and excellent audience feedback."

Industry analysts anticipate strong numbers to hold through the remainder of the festival period. However, the true test of the film's long-term endurance begins on Monday, when weekday trends will reveal whether organic audience interest can sustain its momentum without the holiday boost.

Trade analyst Nishit Shaw claimed that Ramayana has started setting all-time records in international markets. On X, he called it a very good sign and said he was confident that the film’s second phase of release would be huge. He also wrote, “ramayana has started setting ALL TIME RECORDS in various international markets that are driven by actual foreigners and not just NRIS. Stay Tuned for more details. Very Good Sign. Phase 2 release will be CARNAGE. As highlighted before, this is an ‘actual’ global release. Sony has done it!”

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja shared via X, “Ramayana is expected to have another good day at the box office on Sunday, with the target set at Rs 35-40 crore. However, shows scheduled after 5 PM could be affected due to Diwali celebrations. With this, the film is projected to close its opening weekend with an India net collection of Rs 160-162 crore.”

On November 8, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal shared an update on Ramayana’s Hindi box office performance. He wrote, “Ramayana box office update: Hindi (India) net collection for Thursday, Friday and Saturday stands at approximately ₹125 crore. Fantastic collections considering the mixed word of mouth among audiences. The film is all set to take a mega bumper jump tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”