Watch these films based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's novels on his birth anniversary

Akira Kurosawa moved Dostoevsky’s story of a saintly, guileless man from Russian high society to postwar Hokkaido, and the translation works remarkably well. Masayuki Mori, Toshiro Mifune and Setsuko Hara lead the cast. The studio cut the film down heavily, and Kurosawa was famously unhappy about it, but the intensity survives. This is often named among the best Dostoevsky adaptations ever made.