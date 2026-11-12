Avengers: Endgame Encore — When and where to watch it online

Marvel fans will soon get another chance to revisit the Avengers’ final battle against Thanos, this time with some additional footage. Avengers: Endgame Encore, the extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, is set to stream on JioHotstar, the platform has announced.

The film returned to cinemas worldwide in September, ahead of the much-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 17. The extended cut features additional footage, including post-credit scenes that offer a glimpse of what lies ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

What does Avengers: Endgame Encore add to the story?

One of the new post-credit sequences focuses on Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. Following his first Hulk transformation in more than a decade, Banner is shown barricading himself inside a military facility located two miles underground.