Avengers: Endgame Encore — When and where to watch it online

Marvel fans will soon get another chance to revisit the Avengers’ final battle against Thanos, this time with some additional footage. Avengers: Endgame Encore, the extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, is set to stream on JioHotstar, the platform has announced.
The film returned to cinemas worldwide in September, ahead of the much-anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 17. The extended cut features additional footage, including post-credit scenes that offer a glimpse of what lies ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
One of the new post-credit sequences focuses on Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo. Following his first Hulk transformation in more than a decade, Banner is shown barricading himself inside a military facility located two miles underground.
A new post-credit scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore focuses on Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo
While recording a video, he discusses a new gamma suppression serum. However, his experiment is interrupted when Doctor Doom teleports into the facility, plunging it into darkness. Banner transforms into the Hulk once again, prompting Doom to tell him: “Mr. Banner, I’m here to collect you.”
The scene offers a significant hint about Doom’s plans and sets up his encounter with the Avengers in the upcoming film.
Avengers: Endgame Encore will hit JioHotstar on November 13.
A look back at Avengers: Endgame
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame arrived in 2019 and became a global box-office phenomenon, earning approximately $2.79 billion worldwide during its original run.
The film returned to theatres in September, collecting a whopping $143 million globally, including $40 million in the US. Its combined box-office earnings reached $2.942 billion, taking it past James Cameron’s Avatar, which had earned $2.92 billion, to become the highest-grossing film of all time.
The story begins five years after Thanos' devastating snap wiped out half of all life in the universe. As the surviving Avengers struggle with grief and the consequences of their defeat, hope arrives when Ant-Man, long presumed lost, returns. His discovery gives the team a possible way to reverse the destruction. The superheroes reunite for one final mission to rewrite history and bring their fallen allies back, culminating in an epic confrontation with Thanos.
What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is the next major chapter in the MCU and serves as a sequel to Avengers: Endgame. The film is written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron and features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the franchise as Doctor Doom.
The story will bring together the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men as they confront Doom amid the collapse of the multiverse.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.