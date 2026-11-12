Gondhal movie review: India's Oscar entry is a dark tale of desire, deception and social realities

As a non-Maharashtrian, I was unfamiliar with the Gondhal ritual, much like many viewers who may encounter this Marathi tradition for the first time. Walking into the theatre to watch Gondhal, India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, I found myself approaching the film much like an international audience would: curious about a cultural practice that is central to its story.

Oscar 2027: Marathi film ‘Gondhal’ becomes India's official entry

Set in rural Maharashtra, the film unfolds over a single night during the traditional Gondhal ritual. At its heart is Suman (Ishita Deshmukh), a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with wealthy Anand (Yogesh Sohoni), while being in love with Sahebrao (Anuj Prabhu), a Gondhali performer.