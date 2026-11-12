Gondhal movie review: India's Oscar entry is a dark tale of desire, deception and social realities

As a non-Maharashtrian, I was unfamiliar with the Gondhal ritual, much like many viewers who may encounter this Marathi tradition for the first time. Walking into the theatre to watch Gondhal, India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, I found myself approaching the film much like an international audience would: curious about a cultural practice that is central to its story.
Set in rural Maharashtra, the film unfolds over a single night during the traditional Gondhal ritual. At its heart is Suman (Ishita Deshmukh), a young woman trapped in an unhappy marriage with wealthy Anand (Yogesh Sohoni), while being in love with Sahebrao (Anuj Prabhu), a Gondhali performer.
Though she has the agency to pursue the man she loves, she has little say in choosing her own partner. Forced into a marriage of compromise, she devises a plan to elope with her lover on the night of Gondhal. But as events unfold, she finds herself trapped in a web of her own making.
Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film features Kishor Kadam, Nishad Bhoir, Suresh Vishwakarma, Kailash Waghmare and Dhruv Thoke in important roles. The performances, led by Deshmukh, have an unvarnished quality. Raw, real and unadulterated, several actors reportedly faced the camera for the first time, and perhaps it is this innocence that lends their portrayals an unusual authenticity.
The film also benefits from its music. Ilaiyaraaja is Ilaiyaraaja, after all, and his compositions bring depth to the narrative. The song Chandana, sung by Ajay, adds a particularly beautiful vibe. Cinematography by Amalendu Chaudhary, editing by Ashish Mhatre and sound design by Jayesh Dhakan complete the film's technical canvas.
What makes Gondhal worth watching is the way it holds up a mirror to society, exposing the darker realities of caste, class, patriarchy, power play and even child abuse. Yet, amid these unsettling themes, the Gondhal performance retains its vibrant cultural colour, giving the narrative a distinct identity.
Selected as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, the film brings a lesser-known folk tradition from rural Maharashtra to the international stage. Watch it not just for its cinematic ambition or Oscar journey, but for the uncomfortable questions it leaves you with long after the ritual ends.