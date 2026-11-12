John Doe: Director Madhumita on her psychological thriller starring Arjun Das

A

John Doe represents the unknown—someone we cannot immediately identify, define or understand. In the film, it goes beyond being a name given to an unidentified individual; it serves as a reminder that anyone could be hiding a truth, carrying an unseen burden or standing at the crossroads of a choice we never imagined they would make.

The title also ties into the film’s larger theme of identity and the idea that things are not always what they seem. The person next door, a complete stranger or even someone close to us could be living with fears, secrets or circumstances we know nothing about. John Doe encourages audiences to look beyond labels and confront the rather unsettling possibility that the unknown may be much closer to home than we think.