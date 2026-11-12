John Doe: Director Madhumita on her psychological thriller starring Arjun Das
From feel-good romances to thought-provoking dramas, director Madhumita has worn many hats over the years with films like Kola Kolaya Mundhirika, K.D., Kaalidhar Laapataa and Love Always. Now, she is switching gears and venturing into the world of psychological thrillers with John Doe, starring Arjun Das, Sanchana Natarajan and Srishti Singh. Never one to be boxed into a genre, Madhumita is all set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with this intriguing new outing. We caught up with her for a chat about the film and her creative journey.
'I hate the term female filmmaker’: Madhumita on gender, genres and John Doe
The title John Doe is often associated with an unidentified man. What does the title signify in the context of your film?
John Doe represents the unknown—someone we cannot immediately identify, define or understand. In the film, it goes beyond being a name given to an unidentified individual; it serves as a reminder that anyone could be hiding a truth, carrying an unseen burden or standing at the crossroads of a choice we never imagined they would make.
The title also ties into the film’s larger theme of identity and the idea that things are not always what they seem. The person next door, a complete stranger or even someone close to us could be living with fears, secrets or circumstances we know nothing about. John Doe encourages audiences to look beyond labels and confront the rather unsettling possibility that the unknown may be much closer to home than we think.
Arjun Das is known for his intense screen presence, but in John Doe, he plays Chandru, a police officer confronting questions of identity and self-worth. What made him the right fit for this character?
Arjun was the right choice for Chandru because he is not your typical, larger-than-life cop. The character needed someone who could bring authority and intensity, while also conveying vulnerability—the doubt, loneliness and self-questioning beneath the surface. Arjun has that range; he can command a scene through silence just as effortlessly as he can through dialogue.
What makes him such a versatile actor is that he does not rely on a fixed screen persona. With Chandru, I wanted his performance to be restrained and internal rather than overtly heroic. Even his voice, which audiences instantly associate with him, is used in a very different way in John Doe. It becomes an integral part of the character's emotional and psychological world rather than simply a signature trait. You'll understand exactly what I mean when you watch the film!
What drew you to this genre, and what was the core idea you wanted to explore through the film?
I was drawn to John Doe because it isn’t just a crime investigation—it’s a story about fear, guilt, self-doubt, and the questions we carry within ourselves. The genre lets you build tension externally while exploring something deeply human internally. The central idea was to ask: “Am I good enough?” Through Chandru’s investigation into a missing child and the possibility of something far more disturbing, the film explores how a person’s past and inner insecurities can shape the way they pursue the truth. I wanted the mystery to work on two levels—the case on screen, and the unresolved conflict within the man solving it.
Sanchana and Srishti also play important roles in the film. Did you consciously try to move beyond the conventional roles women often occupy in psychological thrillers?
Sanchana and Srishti play two contrasting women, but both are strong and confident in their own ways. I did not want them to exist merely as supporting characters in a man's investigation; their emotional journeys are just as central to the film.
Srishti plays Darshana, a mother grappling with grief and guilt. Her story will resonate with every mother who has ever questioned herself and wondered, “Am I a good enough mother?” Sanchana, on the other hand, plays a police officer who constantly has to prove her worth in a male-dominated profession. Her journey will strike a chord with every woman who has had to work twice as hard to be taken seriously at her workplace.
I did not want either character to be defined by the conventional roles women are often assigned in thrillers. They have agency, contradictions and inner lives of their own. Their strength is neither loud nor performative; it comes from what they endure, the choices they make and the way they confront the truths life places before them.
Psychological thrillers often keep audiences guessing about what is real and whom to trust. How do you balance suspense and unexpected revelations with the emotional depth needed to make audiences connect with your characters?
John Doe is not designed as a conventional whodunit. The question is not simply “Who did it?” but “Why did it happen—and what does it reveal about the people involved?”
The film uses the mystery to lead the audience into darker, more human territory: fear, guilt, identity, and the choices people make when they are pushed to their limits. Every clue matters, but the real intrigue lies in understanding the motive, the emotional truth behind it, and how far someone can go before they become unrecognisable to themselves.
That is why the title works so well. John Doe is not just an unidentified person; it represents the unknown within all of us—the part we hide, deny, or refuse to confront. The film keeps you guessing, but it wants you to leave asking why, not merely who.
How different was your approach to directing Love Always, a romantic drama, and John Doe, a psychological thriller?
I see myself as a genre-agnostic filmmaker. Love Always uses humour, fantasy and warmth to explore marriage, relationships and second chances, while John Doe relies on tension, mystery and silence to delve into fear, guilt and the search for truth. The storytelling tools may change, but my approach remains the same: I start with the characters, explore their contradictions and let the emotions guide the tone and treatment.
The challenge lay in adapting my storytelling language to suit each genre. With Love Always, I could let wit, lightness and playfulness carry the emotions. With John Doe, I had to trust restraint, allowing what is left unsaid, the atmosphere and subtle shifts in behaviour to create a sense of unease. Ultimately, with both films, I want audiences to connect with something real. Whether it is love or fear, it is the human emotion that stays with them long after the film ends.
As a woman filmmaker working across genres, have you felt the need to challenge expectations about the kinds of stories women directors are expected to tell?
I see myself as a genre-agnostic filmmaker. Love Always uses humour, fantasy and warmth to explore marriage, relationships and second chances, while John Doe draws on tension, mystery and silence to delve into fear, guilt and the search for truth. While the storytelling tools may differ, my approach remains the same: I begin with the characters, explore their contradictions and allow the emotions to shape the tone and treatment.
The challenge was in adapting my storytelling language to suit each genre. With Love Always, I could let wit, lightness and playfulness bring out the emotions. With John Doe, I had to embrace restraint, allowing the unspoken, the atmosphere and subtle shifts in behaviour to build a sense of unease. Ultimately, with both films, my intention is to make audiences feel something real. Whether it is love or fear, it is the human emotion that stays with them long after the film ends.
Your film K.D. was adapted into Hindi as Kaalidhar Laapataa, starring Abhishek Bachchan, marking your entry into Hindi cinema. What was it like to see a story you originally told in Tamil find a new life in another language?
Seeing K.D. find a new life as Kaalidhar Laapataa was an exciting experience, as it gave me the opportunity to place the story in an entirely new milieu. It was not about simply translating the film, but about rediscovering it for a different audience. I see Hindi not as a barrier, but as another language through which I can tell stories and connect with people.
It was important to me that the world of the film feel authentic. We researched the cultural context, family structures, language and everyday realities of the setting to ensure that the story belonged naturally to its new landscape rather than feeling transplanted. While emotions such as abandonment, loneliness, friendship and the need to be seen are universal, the way people experience and express them can be very different.
That is why I approached Kaalidhar Laapataa as an adaptation rather than a frame-by-frame remake. I wanted to retain the emotional essence of the original while allowing the story to find its own identity in a new cultural setting.
Having worked across Tamil and Hindi cinema, as well as streaming platforms, do you find yourself adapting your storytelling instincts to suit different audiences and formats, or do you believe the emotional core of a story transcends language and medium?
I believe every story has its own audience, and as a filmmaker, part of my job is to recognise which medium and format will allow that story to come alive in the fullest way.
The emotional core of a story always transcends language and platform. Whether it is Tamil, Hindi, theatre or OTT, audiences connect with universal emotions such as fear, love, loneliness, hope and guilt. However, the experience of a story can change depending on the format. Kaalidhar Laapataa is a deeply personal and intimate film that lends itself beautifully to home viewing, where its silences and subtle emotional shifts can be experienced more closely. John Doe, on the other hand, is designed as a theatrical experience, with its tension, atmosphere, scale and collective suspense meant to be felt in a dark theatre, alongside an audience.
I don't see one format as being more important than the other. OTT is not a lesser space, just as theatrical releases are not automatically more prestigious. Each offers a different relationship between the story and its audience. My instinct is to ask myself: Does this story need intimacy or collective energy? Does it call for pauses and reflection, or momentum and scale? Once I understand what the story demands, I shape both the storytelling and its release accordingly.
Looking back at your filmography, from Vallamai Tharayo and Kola Kolaya Mundhirika to K.D. and Kaalidhar Laapataa, how has your understanding of filmmaking evolved?
If I were to make Vallamai Tharayo today, it would probably be a very different film. I would be less concerned with proving myself as a director and more focused on allowing the story to breathe. At 22, my exposure to both cinema and life was limited. I was still figuring out where the camera should be, let alone where life was taking me!
Twenty years on, my perspective on people, relationships and storytelling has evolved considerably. I have made mistakes, learnt to be patient and realised that filmmaking is as much about the journey as it is about the final result. The process itself— the disagreements, discoveries, laughter on set and unexpected turns—is where so much of the joy lies. I have learnt to embrace that journey rather than approach every film as though it were a final exam.
What has remained constant, though, is my fascination with human nature. I am drawn to imperfect, misunderstood people who are searching for dignity—whether it is a woman questioning her marriage, an elderly man reclaiming his right to live or a police officer confronting his own fears. I never begin with a genre; I begin with a character and a question. It is only then that I decide whether the story needs comedy, drama or darkness to find its voice.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl