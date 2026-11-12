Who was Prashant Tamang? Late Indian Idol winner makes final screen appearance in Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Who was Prashant Tamang?

Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Prashant grew up in an environment where music was an integral part of life. Following his father's death in an accident, he discontinued his education and joined the Kolkata Police as a constable, taking his father's place. He continued nurturing his passion for singing and performed with the police orchestra.

He married flight attendant Geeta Thapa, also known as Martha Alley, on February 16, 2011, in Nagaland.

How Prashant Tamang won Indian Idol 3

Prashant's breakthrough came in 2007 when he auditioned for the third season of Indian Idol. Encouraged by friends and senior colleagues, particularly Special Additional Commissioner of Police Zulfiqar Hasan, he decided to participate in the competition.

Despite receiving mixed feedback from the judges, Prashant consistently enjoyed strong audience support and never landed in the bottom three or four during the gala rounds.