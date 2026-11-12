Who was Prashant Tamang? Late Indian Idol winner makes final screen appearance in Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol 3, makes his final posthumous screen appearance as a Chinese Army officer in Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi. The makers unveiled the film's official trailer on November 11, offering audiences a glimpse of the late singer-actor in what will be his final film appearance.
From winning one of India's most popular singing reality shows to building a career in Nepali cinema and making his mark in the crime thriller Paatal Lok 2, Tamang's journey spanned music, television and films. Here's a look at his life and career before you catch his final performance in Maatrubhumi.
Who was Prashant Tamang?
Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Prashant grew up in an environment where music was an integral part of life. Following his father's death in an accident, he discontinued his education and joined the Kolkata Police as a constable, taking his father's place. He continued nurturing his passion for singing and performed with the police orchestra.
He married flight attendant Geeta Thapa, also known as Martha Alley, on February 16, 2011, in Nagaland.
How Prashant Tamang won Indian Idol 3
Prashant's breakthrough came in 2007 when he auditioned for the third season of Indian Idol. Encouraged by friends and senior colleagues, particularly Special Additional Commissioner of Police Zulfiqar Hasan, he decided to participate in the competition.
Despite receiving mixed feedback from the judges, Prashant consistently enjoyed strong audience support and never landed in the bottom three or four during the gala rounds.
He eventually reached the finale alongside Amit Paul and won after receiving around 70 million votes, nearly 10 times his fellow finalist's tally. He received Rs 1 crore and a Maruti Suzuki SX4 as prizes. His victory was widely celebrated, particularly by the Gorkha community.
Prashant Tamang's music and acting career
Following his Indian Idol victory, Prashant released his debut album, Dhanyavad, under Sony BMG. Featuring Hindi and Nepali songs, the album marked the beginning of his professional music career. He also performed at concerts across India and abroad and sang for Nepali films, including Himmat 2.
He ventured into acting in 2009, making his Nepali film debut with Gorkha Paltan (2010), which performed well at the box office. His subsequent films included Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015) and Ye Maya Hanaima (2016).
He later appeared in the second season of Prime Video's crime thriller Paatal Lok, playing Daniel Acho.
What was the cause of Prashant Tamang's death?
Prashant passed away on January 11 this year, following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Dwarka Hospital in New Delhi, where he was declared dead.