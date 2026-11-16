Robert Pattinson has been named the seventh official James Bond: Watch the first teaser

Pattinson’s appointment concludes a prolonged casting search that reportedly narrowed down to five contenders, including Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. Speculation had already reached a fever pitch on Friday following reports that Pattinson had been presented with superior contract terms compared to the other finalists.

He inherits the license to kill from Craig, whose five-film run, spanning from 2006’s Casino Royale to the pandemic-delayed No Time to Die in 2021, turned the series into a box-office juggernaut, highlighted by Skyfall crossing $1.1 billion worldwide in 2012.

At 40, Pattinson will headline the 26th official installment of the franchise (28th if the non-canonical Casino Royale from 1967 and 1983’s Never Say Never Again are considered). The currently untitled feature marks a historic behind-the-scenes shift for 007, serving as the first entry produced under Amazon-MGM Studios following its billion-dollar-plus acquisition of the franchise rights from longtime custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.