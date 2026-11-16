Robert Pattinson has been named the seventh official James Bond: Watch the first teaser

Robert Pattinson has been announced as the seventh official James Bond, and will take over the mantle from Daniel Craig.
The franchise broke the news on Monday via a dramatic social media rollout. Shortly before 3:00 PM GMT, the official 007 accounts on X and Instagram were purged of all previous posts, replaced by a looping text animation reading: “Identity confirmed.” The studio followed up with a promotional still of Pattinson in classic Bond formalwear, alongside a statement noting that his casting will “usher in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters.”
Pattinson’s appointment concludes a prolonged casting search that reportedly narrowed down to five contenders, including Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. Speculation had already reached a fever pitch on Friday following reports that Pattinson had been presented with superior contract terms compared to the other finalists.
He inherits the license to kill from Craig, whose five-film run, spanning from 2006’s Casino Royale to the pandemic-delayed No Time to Die in 2021, turned the series into a box-office juggernaut, highlighted by Skyfall crossing $1.1 billion worldwide in 2012.
At 40, Pattinson will headline the 26th official installment of the franchise (28th if the non-canonical Casino Royale from 1967 and 1983’s Never Say Never Again are considered). The currently untitled feature marks a historic behind-the-scenes shift for 007, serving as the first entry produced under Amazon-MGM Studios following its billion-dollar-plus acquisition of the franchise rights from longtime custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.
The studio has assembled a creative team to launch the new era: Harry Potter’s David Heyman and Spider-Man’s Amy Pascal will serve as producers, Dune’s Denis Villeneuve is set to direct, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is penning the screenplay.
Pattinson brings a rare blend of mainstream commercial draw and indie credibility to the role. After breaking out in 2005 as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and becoming a global phenomenon as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, he deliberately pivoted toward auteur-driven cinema, collaborating with acclaimed directors like David Cronenberg (Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars), Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse), and Lynne Ramsay (Die My Love). He successfully bridged both worlds in 2022 when he returned to major studio tentpoles as the title hero in The Batman.