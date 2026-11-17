Amid Chhath Puja celebrations, Ektaa Kapoor has unveiled The Vvaan 2, proving there is more to reveal from the mystical world portrayed in the first movie. This time, Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF are joining hands to take the brand into an even bigger world, drawing inspiration from Indian folklore and mythology. The news comes in the wake of the success of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The creators have added a teasing introduction to Chhath Puja. The video features a little girl chasing a butterfly into a dark forest, indicating that there’s another mystery journey involved here. The video was posted under the caption, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai.. (sic)". The festival has special importance for the franchise, as the story of the movie is set in Bihar.
Speaking on Koffee With Karan season 9, Sidharth addressed the initial box-office scepticism surrounding the film. He said, "I think they are doing their job and we are doing our job. " He further added, “There is an India, and there is a Bharat. I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something for them and rooted in culture. The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket, whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences.”
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, was released in September 2026. Although not very well-received critically, the movie became one of the most successful post-pandemic films of Sidharth Malhotra.
The film took its cue from the legends associated with the Van Devi Temple at Bihta, Bihar. The tale revolves around a couple, Rishi and Mamta, who hail from Mumbai. The duo’s visit to a village called Devanchal becomes an experience filled with otherworldly encounters when they disobey the villagers' advice not to venture into the woods after dark.
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