Amid Chhath Puja celebrations, Ektaa Kapoor has unveiled The Vvaan 2, proving there is more to reveal from the mystical world portrayed in the first movie. This time, Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF are joining hands to take the brand into an even bigger world, drawing inspiration from Indian folklore and mythology. The news comes in the wake of the success of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The Vvaan 2 announcement teaser hints at more mysteries

The creators have added a teasing introduction to Chhath Puja. The video features a little girl chasing a butterfly into a dark forest, indicating that there’s another mystery journey involved here. The video was posted under the caption, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai.. (sic)". The festival has special importance for the franchise, as the story of the movie is set in Bihar.