Director speak

“It is a true pleasure to have Eu Vou Ter Saudades de Você (I Am Going to Miss You) screening in India at Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Bringing a piece of Brazilian culture beyond our borders is always special. It is in these encounters that we discover what is particular and what is universal in the stories we tell and share. I’m deeply grateful to the Bengaluru audience for receiving our film.”

— Daniel Ribeiro, director.

“Kashish gave Queering India its world premiere in Mumbai, so bringing it to Kashish X Bengaluru 2026 feels special. When I think about marriage equality, I think about the small things, like being able to bring the person you love to a family wedding and introduce them with pride. We made this film in English, Hindi and Marathi — and I hope audiences in Bengaluru take that conversation home in their own language.”

— Swapnesh Dubey, co-director.

“We are thrilled to be screening our film Kuch Sapney Apne in Bengaluru, which is kind of returning home since a large part of the film was shot in Mysuru. We are sure the film will resonate with the audiences with its message that ‘love is love’ and every relationship – queer or not – go through the same challenges.”

— Sridhar Rangayan & Saagar Gupta, directors.

“I am very excited that our short Tumhari Khusbhboo will finally get screened in Bengaluru at the Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Kashish is a great platform for queer narratives and provides a safe space for the community and allies to experience our stories. Tumhari Khusbhoo narrates the story of a blind gay masseur falling in love with his client. What’s also special is that the character is enacted by a blind actor. I hope Bengaluru celebrates our film which is about empathy and love.”

— Onir, director

“Happy to have Chayapodi return to Bengaluru with Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Set in 1970s Kozhikode, Zuhra and Nila secretly run an independent publication from their neighbouring homes, until a letter threatens the life they have built together. Reimagining marginalised stories and celebrating joy, the film asks whose voices have been left out of history and what happens when they write their own. Grateful to the cast, crew, festival team and audience.”

— Bhavya Karthikeyan, director.

“It is always exciting to have your art presented in Bengaluru. The energy is ecstatic and people are curious and intrigued. I’m looking forward to interacting with the audiences in Bengaluru with my short film Tara.”

— Ashutosh Shankar, director.

“Bheetar is a film that comes from a very personal place, exploring the emotions, vulnerabilities and quiet struggles that we often carry within ourselves, especially during coming out to the world. As queer artists, we have always believed in telling stories that make people feel seen, even in the smallest ways. It means so much to have Bheetar screened at Kashish X Bengaluru 2026 and to share this little piece of our hearts with more people.”

— Anwesh Sahoo, co-director.

“I am delighted that This Way (Iss Taraf) is finding its way to Bengaluru through Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. The film is a deeply personal attempt to bring the experiences of a trans man into the frame; not as an exception, but as a human being navigating everyday life, identity and acceptance. I hope the screening opens up conversations, challenges assumptions and reminds us that every identity deserves to be seen, heard and respected.”

— Shrey Leena Shah, director.

“It feels really special to see The Expiry Date find its way to Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. This film came from a question I’ve often found myself thinking about in our search for love, answers and certainty, do we sometimes forget to listen to ourselves? Making this film has been a meaningful journey, and I’m grateful to the festival for giving our story a chance to reach more people.”

— Binay Sarkar, director.

“I am delighted that Almari Ka Achaar (Cupboard Pickle) is finding another audience through Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. For me, the film is an intimate exploration of relationships, identity and acceptance. Kashish has been instrumental in creating visibility for queer stories and bringing diverse voices to wider audiences. It’s wonderful to see the festival expand to Bengaluru and I’m grateful to be part of this journey once again.”

— Raakesh Rawat, director.

Entry Free. 11 am onwards, November 20 to 22. At NGMA, Palace Road.