Kashish Pride Film Festival makes its Bengaluru debut!
Seventeen years, countless stories and an unwavering commitment to making queer voices seen and heard — Kashish Pride Film Festival has come a long way since it first opened its doors in Mumbai in 2010. Today, recognised as South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival, it has evolved into much more than a celebration of cinema. From championing emerging queer filmmakers and supporting independent film production to taking powerful stories across borders, Kashish has consistently used the magic of the movies to challenge stereotypes, spark conversations and champion inclusivity.
Now, Bengaluru gets its moment in the spotlight as the festival ventures beyond its Mumbai home for the first time with Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Presented in collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), the three-day celebration, from November 20 to 22, brings together 44 films from 15 countries — alongside filmmaker interactions, panel discussions and performances. Promising a vibrant showcase of diverse identities, experiences and perspectives, this is an invitation to see the world through a different lens. We catch up with the Sridhar Rangayan, founder and festival director, ahead of the festival, to talk about taking queer cinema to new audiences, the importance of representation and why there is so much to celebrate.
Do tell us about the upcoming event by Kashish in Bengaluru, what is the idea behind it?
Kashish has been nurturing queer cinema and creating spaces for dialogue and celebration for 17 years since its inception in 2010. Over the years it has grown into South Asia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival and has also been responsible for creating an environment for nurturing young filmmakers by not only exhibiting their films, but also supporting development, production and distribution of Indian LGBTQIA+ films. We felt it was time to take this experience beyond Mumbai and connect with other vibrant queer communities. Bengaluru, with its thriving cultural and artistic landscape, was a natural choice. Kashish is our first step in this direction, bringing together 44 films from 15 countries over three days, from November 20 – 22, in collaboration with NGMA Bengaluru. It is not just about screening films, but also about creating conversations, building solidarities and celebrating queer stories.
How much does a travelling capsule film festival like this represent the usual programming of Kashish in Mumbai?
It carries the spirit and diversity of Kashish, but is not simply a smaller version of our Mumbai festival. Our Mumbai edition runs over five days at three venues with a wider range of films and events. For Bengaluru, we have curated a distinct selection that captures the essence of Kashish — storytelling, diverse queer experiences, cinema and films that challenge stereotypes. Apart from nearly 30 percent of the films that we screened at the Mumbai edition, we are ensuring to bring the trademark joie de vivre of Kashish with performances by queer performers and allies, as well as filmmaker interactions and panel discussions. Think of it as a window into the world of Kashish.
How do you curate the collection of films you showcase at a travelling festival like this?
We look for films that tell compelling stories, offer fresh perspectives and resonate across cultures. Representation is important, but so is cinematic quality and the ability of a film to move, challenge or inspire audiences. We try to balance different identities, genres, geographies and storytelling styles, bringing together films that celebrate queer lives while also addressing the realities and challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ communities. At a time when transgender rights and visibility continue to face challenges in India, the festival offers a platform for trans and non-binary voices through a selection of films that bring their stories and experiences to the screen — for example the international selection includes Life of Kai, Sister of Mine, Narmook, From Male to Female, Precious Fantasy and the feature film I Am Going To Miss You. The Indian films that deal with trans & non-binary issues include The Crack, Tara, This Way. In total the Kashish X Bengaluru 2026 edition will screen 18 films related to LBT narratives.
Does this edition of Kashish focus more on regional films from the South?
There is some remarkable storytelling happening in regional languages and these voices deserve wider platforms. While this edition brings together three short films from the Southern Region — Nisha, Automagic, Tea Powder and a feature film partly set in South India — Kuch Sapney Apne. The other Indian films are from other regions of India, offering a balanced regional representation. We believe queer cinema should not be limited by language or geography.
When is the next edition of Kashish in Mumbai and what can people look forward to at the next edition?
The next Kashish Pride Film Festival in Mumbai will be our 18th edition that will take place from June 2 to June 6, 2027. Film submissions are currently open and while the exact composition of the selection will be known only after the submission process concludes, our focus, as always, will be on giving visibility to films made by women, trans and non-binary filmmakers. We are already looking forward to making it another exciting celebration of queer cinema, creativity and community. Audiences can expect an eclectic mix of films from India and across the world, filmmaker interactions, thought-provoking discussions, performances and several new initiatives. After 17 years, our commitment remains steadfast: to bring diverse queer stories to the forefront and create a space where everyone feels seen, heard and celebrated.
Director speak
“It is a true pleasure to have Eu Vou Ter Saudades de Você (I Am Going to Miss You) screening in India at Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Bringing a piece of Brazilian culture beyond our borders is always special. It is in these encounters that we discover what is particular and what is universal in the stories we tell and share. I’m deeply grateful to the Bengaluru audience for receiving our film.”
— Daniel Ribeiro, director.
“Kashish gave Queering India its world premiere in Mumbai, so bringing it to Kashish X Bengaluru 2026 feels special. When I think about marriage equality, I think about the small things, like being able to bring the person you love to a family wedding and introduce them with pride. We made this film in English, Hindi and Marathi — and I hope audiences in Bengaluru take that conversation home in their own language.”
— Swapnesh Dubey, co-director.
“We are thrilled to be screening our film Kuch Sapney Apne in Bengaluru, which is kind of returning home since a large part of the film was shot in Mysuru. We are sure the film will resonate with the audiences with its message that ‘love is love’ and every relationship – queer or not – go through the same challenges.”
— Sridhar Rangayan & Saagar Gupta, directors.
“I am very excited that our short Tumhari Khusbhboo will finally get screened in Bengaluru at the Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Kashish is a great platform for queer narratives and provides a safe space for the community and allies to experience our stories. Tumhari Khusbhoo narrates the story of a blind gay masseur falling in love with his client. What’s also special is that the character is enacted by a blind actor. I hope Bengaluru celebrates our film which is about empathy and love.”
— Onir, director
“Happy to have Chayapodi return to Bengaluru with Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. Set in 1970s Kozhikode, Zuhra and Nila secretly run an independent publication from their neighbouring homes, until a letter threatens the life they have built together. Reimagining marginalised stories and celebrating joy, the film asks whose voices have been left out of history and what happens when they write their own. Grateful to the cast, crew, festival team and audience.”
— Bhavya Karthikeyan, director.
“It is always exciting to have your art presented in Bengaluru. The energy is ecstatic and people are curious and intrigued. I’m looking forward to interacting with the audiences in Bengaluru with my short film Tara.”
— Ashutosh Shankar, director.
“Bheetar is a film that comes from a very personal place, exploring the emotions, vulnerabilities and quiet struggles that we often carry within ourselves, especially during coming out to the world. As queer artists, we have always believed in telling stories that make people feel seen, even in the smallest ways. It means so much to have Bheetar screened at Kashish X Bengaluru 2026 and to share this little piece of our hearts with more people.”
— Anwesh Sahoo, co-director.
“I am delighted that This Way (Iss Taraf) is finding its way to Bengaluru through Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. The film is a deeply personal attempt to bring the experiences of a trans man into the frame; not as an exception, but as a human being navigating everyday life, identity and acceptance. I hope the screening opens up conversations, challenges assumptions and reminds us that every identity deserves to be seen, heard and respected.”
— Shrey Leena Shah, director.
“It feels really special to see The Expiry Date find its way to Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. This film came from a question I’ve often found myself thinking about in our search for love, answers and certainty, do we sometimes forget to listen to ourselves? Making this film has been a meaningful journey, and I’m grateful to the festival for giving our story a chance to reach more people.”
— Binay Sarkar, director.
“I am delighted that Almari Ka Achaar (Cupboard Pickle) is finding another audience through Kashish X Bengaluru 2026. For me, the film is an intimate exploration of relationships, identity and acceptance. Kashish has been instrumental in creating visibility for queer stories and bringing diverse voices to wider audiences. It’s wonderful to see the festival expand to Bengaluru and I’m grateful to be part of this journey once again.”
— Raakesh Rawat, director.
Entry Free. 11 am onwards, November 20 to 22. At NGMA, Palace Road.