Vidya Balan may team up once again with Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming film directed by Koratala Siva. As per reports, Vidya Balan is currently in discussions to play an important part in the yet-to-be-titled NBK112. Though some reports say that Vidya Balan may be playing the female protagonist in the film, the actress's part will be that of a supporting role in the film. There is another actress who is also being discussed for playing the female lead in a parallel role.

Vidya Balan may play a crucial role in Balakrishna and Koratala Siva's NBK112

The casting news is noteworthy considering the history that this actress shares with Balakrishna. Both of them have collaborated in NTR biopics called NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. In both these movies, Vidya Balan has essayed the role of Nandamuri Basavatarakam, who happens to be the wife of the famous actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).