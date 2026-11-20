Vidya Balan may team up once again with Nandamuri Balakrishna in his upcoming film directed by Koratala Siva. As per reports, Vidya Balan is currently in discussions to play an important part in the yet-to-be-titled NBK112. Though some reports say that Vidya Balan may be playing the female protagonist in the film, the actress's part will be that of a supporting role in the film. There is another actress who is also being discussed for playing the female lead in a parallel role.
The casting news is noteworthy considering the history that this actress shares with Balakrishna. Both of them have collaborated in NTR biopics called NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. In both these movies, Vidya Balan has essayed the role of Nandamuri Basavatarakam, who happens to be the wife of the famous actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).
The specific information about her role is currently under wraps. But she reportedly will play a key role in the film. Koratala Siva is famous for blending social content with commercial aspects, along with creating good characters. His upcoming movie with Balakrishna is expected to be a high-voltage political drama that has lots of action. People have shown their curiosity regarding the kind of character that the director has created for the actress.
However, Vidya Balan has apparently received many offers from South Indian film directors after the success she created playing Kantha in Rajinikanth's movie Jailer 2. She has also shown a lot of interest in working in some South Indian films after remaining out of such films for many years.
The film has allegedly officially been launched and it is supposed to commence shooting next year. The movie will be co-produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Sudhakar Mikkilineni.
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