Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action drama Mysaa brings a piece of bad news for fans and movie enthusiasts alike, as its release gets postponed just five days ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on Friday, November 27.
On Sunday, November 22, the makers announced the delay, cited technical reasons and assured fans that a new release date will be revealed soon. However, Rashmika revealed on social media that she does not know when the film will hit cinemas.
The film, directed by Rawindra Pulle, had already begun its promotional run before the last-minute schedule change.
In a joint statement shared on X, the producers and director wrote, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases. In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience ."
Explaining the decision to push the release, the statement continued, "To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to postpone the film's theatrical release from November 27th. The new release date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one."
Rashmika, reshared the announcement on her Instagram Stories, and added: "Apparently the release is getting pushed (sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka (I promise) when I know I'll let you also know."
The action-packed film Mysaa was scheduled to release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Alongside Rashmika, the ensemble cast includes Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa, and Nidhi Singh, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.
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