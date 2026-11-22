Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action drama Mysaa brings a piece of bad news for fans and movie enthusiasts alike, as its release gets postponed just five days ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on Friday, November 27.

Why did Rashmika Mandanna's action drama Mysaa get postponed so close to the release date?

On Sunday, November 22, the makers announced the delay, cited technical reasons and assured fans that a new release date will be revealed soon. However, Rashmika revealed on social media that she does not know when the film will hit cinemas.

The film, directed by Rawindra Pulle, had already begun its promotional run before the last-minute schedule change.