The multiverse is on the brink of collapse, and Marvel’s biggest superheroes are preparing for an unprecedented battle. Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.’s menacing Doctor Doom, the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and an epic alliance between the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in India on December 17.

Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men unite against Doctor Doom

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside the Fantastic Four and Fox’s X-Men, for one of the franchise’s biggest crossovers.