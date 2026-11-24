The multiverse is on the brink of collapse, and Marvel’s biggest superheroes are preparing for an unprecedented battle. Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.’s menacing Doctor Doom, the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and an epic alliance between the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in India on December 17.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside the Fantastic Four and Fox’s X-Men, for one of the franchise’s biggest crossovers.
The latest trailer offers an extended glimpse of the battle between Doom, his Sentinels and an alliance of superheroes. In one of the standout moments, Cyclops (James Marsden) delivers the iconic comic-book line, “To me, my X-Men”, as Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) teleports Gambit (Channing Tatum), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and Beast (Kelsey Grammer) into the battle. Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) are also seen joining the massive team-up.
The trailer builds on the new footage introduced in the Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release, which featured Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) reuniting with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and offered a glimpse of their teenage son (Wesley Holloway).
The latest footage reveals how the Fantastic Four travel back in time to bring Steve into the present timeline, setting the stage for his return to the fight against Doom. His son also discovers his father's past as Captain America.
The final trailer follows four character-focused teasers and two longer promotional videos that gradually introduced the film's returning superheroes. Earlier footage confirmed the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside the Fantastic Four, Wakandans and Talokanil.
Marvel also unveiled its multiversal X-Men, featuring Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen) and Cyclops. Other footage teased an alliance between Wakanda and Talokan, with Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) appearing together.
The teasers also hinted at the threat of multiversal incursions, with glimpses of Thor confronting Doom, Gambit facing Shang-Chi and Yelena Belova taking on Mystique.
The film will feature several superhero factions, including Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) leading the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.
With more than eight lakh tickets reportedly sold during India's advance booking, Avengers: Doomsday is already generating considerable box-office interest. The film is also set for a major theatrical clash with Dune: Part Three.